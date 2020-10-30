Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant

The company has been manufacturing the Tata Ace and the new Intra LCV at the plant

Tata Motors has rolled out its 50,000th vehicle from the Pantnagar plant, the company took to social media platforms to share the news. The company has been manufacturing the sub one-tonne Tata Ace and the new Intra LCV at the plant. The plant spreads across 1,000 acres in Uttarakhand's State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCUL) and it has been built with state-of-the-art facilities. The plant has been designed to enhance speed and efficiency in manufacturing.

The Pantnagar plant is the company's first plant with an integrated vendor park, which occupies 337 acres of the plant's total area. This helps keep inventory low and ensures timely supplies. The general office at Pantnagar is a gold-rated green building, a testament to the unit's efforts to reduce energy consumption and boost energy efficiency.

Tata has been manufacturing the sub one-tonne Ace at the plant, and it began commercial production at the plant in 2007

Tata Motors started with the commercial production at the plant in 2007. It has more than 25 per cent green cover and is the first plant of TML to house an integrated vendor park. The plant also provides employment to around 4000 employees, over 2000 contractual workforce (including service providers) and over 8000 employment through Vendor park. The 62 vendors based here account for nearly 65 per cent of the items supplied to the plant and 70 per cent of the Ace parts come from within Uttarakhand. The facilities Include- a Weld shops, Paint shops, Engine and Gear box shops, Assembly lines, a well-established training centre and service training centre. It has an annual capacity of 1440 vehicles per day.

