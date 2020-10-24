New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles

The four millionth car to roll-out of the company's production line was the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. Tata Motors entered the passenger vehicle segment in 1988, and in the last 5 years alone the company has produced 1 million cars in India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Shailesh Chandra, President, PV Business, and Rajendra Petkar, CTO at Tata Motors with the Altroz expand View Photos
Shailesh Chandra, President, PV Business, and Rajendra Petkar, CTO at Tata Motors with the Altroz

Highlights

  • The Altroz is the 4 millionth vehicle to be produced by Tata Motors
  • Tata Motors currently sells Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz
  • The company also sells fully electric vehicles - Tigor EV and Nexon EV

The home-grown automaker, Tata Motors, has announced reaching a new production milestone with the roll-out of its 4 millionth passenger vehicle in India. And the milestone car was a Tata Altroz premium hatchback. Tata Motors, which entered the passenger vehicle market in 1988, has launched several iconic and popular models in India over the year, like the Indica, Sierra, Sumo, Safari and the Nano. These models have helped the brand achieve its current status in the market and, as of 2020, the carmaker's product range includes hatchbacks, subcompact sedan, and SUVs like - the Tiago, Tigor, NexonHarrier and the Altroz. And all are BS6 compliant.

65lsmlqg

The Management Team at Tata Motors with the Tata Nexon EV, the company's all electric SUV

Additionally, Tata Motors currently also sells fully electric vehicles like - the Tigor EV and Nexon EV, and the company claims that it is India's largest EV manufacturer with 67 per cent market share. Now one has to remember that fact that there aren't many electric car manufacturers in India, to begin with. Apart from Tata, we only have Mahindra, which makes the eVerito sedan, Hyundai that offers the Kona Electric, and MG Motor India, which sells the ZS EV.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries

Commenting on the new milestone, Shailesh Chandra - President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said, "As India's home-grown automotive brand, we are delighted to have reached this prominent milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. Since its inception, Tata Motors' commitment to introducing products that have the best-in-class safety, design and performance has brought to life the vision of our Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Over the last 30 years, we have rolled out icons that have not only catered to evolving customer needs but have also set new benchmarks in their respective segments. Our "New Forever" range of passenger vehicles only strengthens our commitment towards our customers. In a bid to become future-ready we have embarked on a sustainability journey with EVs and are leading India's journey towards sustainable transportation."

Newsbeep
takc4mo8

In the last 5 years alone, the company had produced 1 million vehicles in India

The company had reached its 1 million production mark for passenger vehicles back in 2005-06. This was followed by the 3 million PV production milestone, which was achieved in 2015 and now, the Tata Motors crossed the 4 million mark this month. This means, in the last 5 years alone, the company had produced 1 million vehicles in India. Currently, the company produces passenger vehicles in three manufacturing facilities in India - the Chikhali plant, in Pune, the Sanand plant in Gujarat, and the FIAPL plant at Ranjangaon, near Pune.

0 Comments

As for upcoming models, Tata is gearing up to launch the 3-row version of the Harrier, which will be called Gravitas, and later, we will also see the arrival of its micro SUV HBX, along with more electric cars like the Altroz EV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Tata Motors To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government
Tata Motors To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
China's Carmakers Seek More Government Support For Smart Car Supply Chain
China's Carmakers Seek More Government Support For Smart Car Supply Chain
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
03:16
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-20 06:33 PM IST
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM IST
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Pratap Bose, Head Of Design For Tata Motors | carandbike
01:29:29
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Pratap Bose, Head Of Design For Tata Motors | carandbike
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 21-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Ampere Magnus Pro, Triumph Tiger 900, Tataâs JTP Brand
03:07
Ampere Magnus Pro, Triumph Tiger 900, Tataâs JTP Brand
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 10:06 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities