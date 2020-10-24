New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries

Tata Motors will supply 6413 customised Tata Ace Gold mini-trucks to the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation that will be used for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the state.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The customised Tata Ace Gold will be fully built and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh government expand View Photos
The customised Tata Ace Gold will be fully built and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh government

Highlights

  • Tata Motors will customise the Ace Gold mini-trucks for delivery duties
  • The Tata Ace mini-truck remains a segment-leader in the LCV space
  • Tata Motors has already been supply EVs to different state departments

Tata Motors has bagged the order to supply 6413 vehicles to the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. The passenger and commercial vehicle maker emerged as the top bidder for the order and will be delivering the Tata Ace Gold mini-trucks to the state department. The vehicles will be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the state. It will be accordingly customised by Tata Motors for the application. The complete bidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace online.

Also Read: Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS6 Norms

On the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, "We're delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies."

tata ace gold

The Tata Ace remains one of the most popular-sellers in the LCV segment for the past 15 years

The Tata Ace Gold mini-truck is offered with petrol, diesel and CNG powered engines, all of which are BS6 compliant. The Ace has been a popular-selling model for the company and is popular in the segment as well, known for its low maintenance and operating costs, high resale value and driving comfort. Tata Motors has sold over 22 lakh examples of the Tata Ace over the past 15 years.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

0 Comments

Tata is also offering special offers on the Ace Gold mini-truck for customers this festive season. This includes savings up to ₹ 1 lakh on the Ace Gold diesel, low interest rate of 3.99 per cent and an exchange bonus of 10 per cent. Do note that the offers depend upon the dealer and the location, so make sure to contact your Tata dealer for all the terms and conditions around the offers. The festive offers are valid until October 31, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode
Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nexon

SUV, 21.5 Kmpl
Tata Nexon
Price Starts
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,529 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago

Hatchback, 23.84 Kmpl
Tata Tiago
Price Starts
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,549 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Harrier

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Tata Harrier
Price Starts
₹ 13.84 - 20.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,730 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor

Sedan, 17 - 21 Kmpl
Tata Tigor
Price Starts
₹ 5.39 - 7.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,189 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Hexa

SUV, 14.5 Kmpl
Tata Hexa
Price Starts
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,965 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Safari Storme

SUV, 13.9 - 14.1 Kmpl
Tata Safari Storme
Price Starts
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,006 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nexon EV

SUV, 312 Km/Full Charge
Tata Nexon EV
Price Starts
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,041 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Nano

Hatchback, 21.9 Kmpl
Tata Nano
Price Starts
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,908 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Zest

Sedan, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Zest
Price Starts
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,087 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago NRG

Hatchback, 23.8 Kmpl
Tata Tiago NRG
Price Starts
₹ 5.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,645 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tiago JTP

Hatchback, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tiago JTP
Price Starts
₹ 6.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,908 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor EV

Sedan, 142 Km/Full Charge
Tata Tigor EV
Price Starts
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,807 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Bolt

Hatchback, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Bolt
Price Starts
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,550 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Tigor JTP

Sedan, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tigor JTP
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
03:16
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-20 06:33 PM IST
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM IST
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Pratap Bose, Head Of Design For Tata Motors | carandbike
01:29:29
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Pratap Bose, Head Of Design For Tata Motors | carandbike
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 21-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Ampere Magnus Pro, Triumph Tiger 900, Tataâs JTP Brand
03:07
Ampere Magnus Pro, Triumph Tiger 900, Tataâs JTP Brand
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 10:06 PM IST
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Tata Tigor Abs Bed
Tata Tigor Abs Bed
Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
Chrome Pack
Chrome Pack
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front View
Tata Hexa Front View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Boot
Tata Nano Boot
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities