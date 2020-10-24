Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries

Tata Motors has bagged the order to supply 6413 vehicles to the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. The passenger and commercial vehicle maker emerged as the top bidder for the order and will be delivering the Tata Ace Gold mini-trucks to the state department. The vehicles will be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the state. It will be accordingly customised by Tata Motors for the application. The complete bidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace online.

On the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, "We're delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies."

The Tata Ace remains one of the most popular-sellers in the LCV segment for the past 15 years

The Tata Ace Gold mini-truck is offered with petrol, diesel and CNG powered engines, all of which are BS6 compliant. The Ace has been a popular-selling model for the company and is popular in the segment as well, known for its low maintenance and operating costs, high resale value and driving comfort. Tata Motors has sold over 22 lakh examples of the Tata Ace over the past 15 years.

Tata is also offering special offers on the Ace Gold mini-truck for customers this festive season. This includes savings up to ₹ 1 lakh on the Ace Gold diesel, low interest rate of 3.99 per cent and an exchange bonus of 10 per cent. Do note that the offers depend upon the dealer and the location, so make sure to contact your Tata dealer for all the terms and conditions around the offers. The festive offers are valid until October 31, 2020.

