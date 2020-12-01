Tata Motors Introduces New Safety Bubble To Deliver Its Cars

Safety is paramount and the ongoing pandemic and it certainly has made car makers put on their thinking caps. While digital sales have been a key driver for most carmakers, making it contactless, is what has been a big factor that the companies have worked hard at. The final delivery, however, remains one which requires a physical presence. To ensure that this too is a safer process, Tata Motors has started delivering its new cars in a safety bubble to ensure that there's a safety protocol maintained at every stage of the car buying process.

The initiative also covers deep cleaning and sanitisation of the cars.

Essentially, it's a partially transparent plastic bubble in which the car is kept after being sanitised and is ready for delivery. It is basically to ensure that no one is able is touch the car or come is close proximity to it before it is delivered to its owners. Tata Motors took to Twitter to share the update and said that the safety bubble has been introduced under Tata's 'Sanitised by Tata Motors' initiative which was introduced in August 2020. The initiative covers deep cleaning and sanitisation of the cars along with measures to reduce direct physical contact before the car is delivered.

All Tata Cars will be delivered in this safety bubble.

The safety bubble will be available at more Tata Motors dealerships in the near future. The carmaker is also planning to launch new models next year like the Tata Gravitas, Altroz turbo petrol and the new HBX micro SUV. It goes without saying that all these models will be delivered in the safety bubble till the time the threat of COVID-19 is prevalent.

