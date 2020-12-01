New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Introduces New Safety Bubble To Deliver Its Cars

language dropdown

Tata Motors has started delivering its new cars in a safety bubble to ensure that there's a safety protocol maintained at every stage of the car buying process.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The safety bubble has been introduced under the 'Sanitised by Tata Motors' initiative. expand View Photos
The safety bubble has been introduced under the 'Sanitised by Tata Motors' initiative.

Highlights

  • The bubble is launched under the 'Sanitised by Tata Motors' initiative.
  • The initiative was introduced in August this year.
  • It will be gradually made available at all Tata Motors dealerships.

Safety is paramount and the ongoing pandemic and it certainly has made car makers put on their thinking caps. While digital sales have been a key driver for most carmakers, making it contactless, is what has been a big factor that the companies have worked hard at. The final delivery, however, remains one which requires a physical presence. To ensure that  this too is a safer process, Tata Motors has started delivering its new cars in a safety bubble to ensure that there's a safety protocol maintained at every stage of the car buying process.

Also Read: Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating

9pc8u6

The initiative also covers deep cleaning and sanitisation of the cars.

Essentially, it's a partially transparent plastic bubble in which the car is kept after being sanitised and is ready for delivery. It is basically to ensure that no one is able is touch the car or come is close proximity to it before it is delivered to its owners. Tata Motors took to Twitter to share the update and said that the safety bubble has been introduced under Tata's 'Sanitised by Tata Motors' initiative which was introduced in August 2020. The initiative covers deep cleaning and sanitisation of the cars along with measures to reduce direct physical contact before the car is delivered.

Also Read: Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India

Newsbeep
102hetrg

All Tata Cars will be delivered in this safety bubble.

0 Comments

The safety bubble will be available at more Tata Motors dealerships in the near future. The carmaker is also planning to launch new models next year like the Tata Gravitas, Altroz turbo petrol and the new HBX micro SUV. It goes without saying that all these models will be delivered in the safety bubble till the time the threat of COVID-19 is prevalent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nexon

SUV, 21.5 Kmpl
Tata Nexon
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,529 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago

Hatchback, 23.84 Kmpl
Tata Tiago
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,549 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Harrier

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Tata Harrier
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.84 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,730 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nexon EV

SUV, 312 Km/Full Charge
Tata Nexon EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,041 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Safari Storme

SUV, 13.9 - 14.1 Kmpl
Tata Safari Storme
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,006 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nano

Hatchback, 21.9 Kmpl
Tata Nano
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,908 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Hexa

SUV, 14.5 Kmpl
Tata Hexa
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,965 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor

Sedan, 17 - 21 Kmpl
Tata Tigor
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,189 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago NRG

Hatchback, 23.8 Kmpl
Tata Tiago NRG
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,645 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Zest

Sedan, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Zest
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,087 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor EV

Sedan, 142 Km/Full Charge
Tata Tigor EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,807 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago JTP

Hatchback, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tiago JTP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,908 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Bolt

Hatchback, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Bolt
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,550 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor JTP

Sedan, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tigor JTP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
08:37
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-20 06:56 PM IST
October Vehicle Registrations, Tata Altroz XM+, Maruti Production Hike
03:47
October Vehicle Registrations, Tata Altroz XM+, Maruti Production Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 09:47 PM IST
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices, Tata Harrier Camo, MINI Cooper JCW GP
04:00
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices, Tata Harrier Camo, MINI Cooper JCW GP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Nov-20 07:38 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
03:33
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Nov-20 09:44 PM IST
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
03:16
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-20 06:33 PM IST
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM IST
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Tata Sumo Side View
Tata Sumo Side View
Tata Sumo Front View
Tata Sumo Front View
Tata Sumo Front Side View
Tata Sumo Front Side View
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Boot
Tata Nano Boot
Chrome Pack
Chrome Pack
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front View
Tata Hexa Front View
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities