New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating

Tata Motors latest creative is a clear indication towards the WagonR and the post hints at the fact that the car had scored 2 stars in the Global NCAP's (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test last year.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The post hints at the fact that the Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 2 stars in Global NCAP crash test
The post hints at the fact that the Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored 2 stars in Global NCAP crash test

  • Tata Motors has seemingly taken a dig at the WagonR's safety rating
  • The Maruti Suzuki WagonR had scored 2 stars in the Global NCAP crash test
  • The Tata Tiago has scored 4 stars in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Motors has yet again gone on social media to criticise the safety standards of cars offered by its rivals, and this time the carmaker has seemingly taken a dig at Maruti Suzuki India for the second time. The latest creative shows a wooden wagon with a detached wheel and the text - "OH SH**T! WAGONE," supported by the post that says - "Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt." The image is a clear indication towards the WagonR and the post hints at the fact that the car had scored 2 stars in the Global NCAP's (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test last year.

Also Read: Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

Of course, the creative posted by Tata Motors also mentions that Tata Tiago, and the 4-star rating it had bagged in the Global NCAP crash test earlier this year. In fact, in its post, Tata even calls it "the safest car in the segment."

Also Read: Tata Tiago And Tigor Score 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R had scored 2 stars in Global NCAP crash tests conducted in 2019

Also Read: Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating​

All this started earlier this month when the Global NCAP released results from its latest round of crash tests conducted on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Kia Seltos. While the Seltos received a decent 3-star rating, the Grand i10 Nios bagged 2 stars and the S-Presso received a disappointing zero-star rating. Following which, Tata Motors posted a couple of creatives on social media, first mocking the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and later, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. In all three cases, Tata intended to establish that the Tata Tiago is a safer car than its rivals.

Also Read: Tata Motors Takes A Jibe At Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' Global NCAP Safety Rating

The Tata Tiago had scored 12.72 points from 17 for adult protection and 34.15 points out of 49 for child protection

In the Global NCAP crash test, the Tata Tiago hatchback had scored 12.72 points from 17 for adult protection and 34.15 points out of 49 for child protection. On the other hand, the Wagon R had received a score of only 6.93 from a possible 17 in adult occupant protection and 16.33 from a maximum 49 points for child safety.

While that's certainly cheeky of Tata Motors, we would hope that it will encourage Maruti Suzuki to take note and improve the safety standards of its car. Currently, the Vitara Brezza is the only exception in the company's stable that had scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
