Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India

Tata Motors has announced achieving a new sales milestone in India, as its passenger vehicle sales have crossed the 4 million mark. Interestingly, this sales milestone announcement comes less than a month after the company rolled out its 4 millionth car, a Tata Altroz, from the production line. To celebrate the milestone the company has released a video that encompasses Tata Motors' journey in India since the company's inception. Over the years we have seen several iconic Tata cars like - the Indica, Sierra, Sumo, Safari and the Nano, which have helped the company achieve this milestone. As of 2020, the carmaker's product range includes hatchbacks, subcompact sedan, and SUVs like - the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz. And all are BS6 compliant.

In October 2020, Tata Motors announced achieving 4 million production milestone in passenger vehicles business

Commenting on achieving the new sales milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "Historically, Tata Motors has always broken barriers and created new benchmarks by consistently bringing innovative products that cater to the 'Indian' customer, thus contributing to an 'Atmanirbhar' or a 'self-reliant' India, since the very beginning. Our recently launched BS6 range of products further solidifies our commitment towards our customers, as we prepare ourselves to not only become future-ready by staying New Forever but by also carving the road to safer mobility in India."

Tata Motors currently holds a 7.9 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle segment

Currently, Tata Motors claims to be the third-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, and the company was able to rise to this spot backed by strong performance in the last two quarters. Based on the company's performance in the first half of the financial year 2021 or H1FY21, Tata Motors currently holds a 7.9 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle segment. In fact, between the April to October 2020 period, the company Year-to-Date (YTD) growth stood at 22 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

This year, the company also achieved two other production milestones with the Tiago crossing the 3 lakh mark, and the Nexon breaching the 1.5 lakh mark.

