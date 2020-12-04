Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai

Tata Motors has today delivered 26 electric buses to BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) marking the commencement of the first ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) electric bus service to BEST. The buses are delivered as a part of the larger order of 340 electric buses from BEST under the government of India's FAME II initiative. The remaining buses will be delivered in a phased manner as per schedule. The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric AC buses were flagged off today by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra- Uddhav Thackeray at an event at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Tata Motors is delighted to have delivered the first 26 of the 340 electric buses for the city of Mumbai. The buses have been specially designed keeping the comfort and convenience of Mumbaikars including a "lift mechanism" for differently abled travellers. Tata Motors' global standards of manufacturing processes and vehicle development centres have helped in innovating and leading the electric mobility solutions from the front. We will continue to play a proactive role in the government's electrification drive."

These electric buses have been tested by the company across states.

The AC electric buses are equipped with advanced features lift mechanism that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially-abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, utility provisions like charging ports, WiFi hotspot and wide entry and exit passages. They will also come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system and regenerative braking system, among other features for efficient and smooth operations. These electric buses have been tested by the company across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to ascertain performance in diverse terrains.

Tata Motors will be undertaking building, deployment, maintaining and operation of the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses across four Mumbai depots- Backbay, Worli, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar. Moreover, Tata Power will be also contributing by taking complete charge of upstream and downstream electrical facilities including supplies and shall also be responsible for the complete bus charging facility. Tata Auto Components will undertake collaborations, design, development, sourcing and supply of select components to Tata Motors under the initiative. Under the FAME I initiative, the Indian automaker has supplied 215 electric buses in 5 cities across India. Tata Motors has also received orders from several state transport units under FAME 2: 60 buses from AJL, 100 buses from Jaipur City Transport Services and 300 buses by BEST in Mumbai. Apart from these, Tata Motors has also delivered 25 hybrid buses to MMRDA.

