Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Tourer And Scrambler Spotted Testing

The iconic Yezdi nameplate is coming back. Classic Legends, the Mahindra-owned company behind the resurrection of Jawa Motorcycles, is all set to bring back Yezdi as well. And the first motorcycles under the brand name have been spotted testing. Going by the test mules, Classic Legends is likely to bring an adventure tourer and a scramble with the Yezdi name and the former could revive the 'Roadking' moniker. The company trademarked the name in India some time back.

The Yezdi ADV maintains a retro-design theme and will compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment

Little is known about the Yezdi Roadking adventure motorcycle but the bike appears to be production-ready. The test mules can be seen in the white shade with the twin stripes and the 'Legendary Yezdi' lettering on the fuel tank. Another set of spy shots show the model in more detail including the round LED headlamp, turn signals and taillight. The large windscreen and the crash guard is hard to miss and reminiscent of the one on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The bike also sports a radiator, split seats, a wide handlebar, and an upswept exhaust. The instrument console appears to be completely digital and it will be interesting as to how much information will it pack for the users.

The Yezdi ADV will come with a full-digital instrument console and could possibly offer navigation via Bluetooth connectivity

There's no word on the powertrain yet but the Yezdi Roadking is expected to get the 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jawa Perak. The DOHC motor in its current state develops about 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It will be interesting to see if Classic Legends offers the engine with the same output on the Roadking. In comparison, the RE Himalayan uses a 411 cc SOHC motor with 24 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque.

The upcoming Yezdi motorcycle was spied in the production-ready guise and is likely to arrive soon

Also expect to see long-travel telescopic forks at the front, a monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes at either with ends with dual-channel ABS. The manufacturer could offer single-channel ABS as an option to keep the starting price low. The bike will run on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. Meanwhile, the Yezdi Scrambler version is likely to sport minimal bodywork, while also being lighter than the Roadking. It's expected to get the same hardware.

The Yezdi Roadking ADV is expected to use the Jawa Perak 334 cc DOHC motor

Classic Legends is yet to officially announce the bikes but we do expect an announcement soon. There's a good chance the manufacturer could reveal more details about the upcoming Yezdi offerings on November 15, 2021, which will mark the third anniversary of the Jawa moniker. Either way, it's exciting times ahead for the Yezdi fans.

Spy Images Source: The Fat Biker on YouTube and Rushlane