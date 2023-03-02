Updated 2023 Honda City And City e:HEV Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.49 Lakh

Honda Cars India has launched the 2023 model year City and Honda City e:HEV sedans. Both the models are BS6 RDE (Real Driving Emission) compliant on E5 fuel and are also E20 material compatible, which means they can run on fuel with a 20 per cent blend of Ethanol. However, the company has removed the diesel options from its line-up, which means the City is now a petrol-only car. Prices for the petrol-powered 2023 Honda City start at Rs. 11.49 lakh going up to Rs. 15.97 lakh, whereas the strong hybrid version is priced from Rs. 18.89 lakh to Rs. 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In fact, both models now come with a new entry-level variant. The new City (Petrol) comes in four grades SV, V, VX and ZX with a choice of Manual or CVT transmission in V, VX and ZX. On the other hand, the City e:HEV comes in two variants - V and ZX.

Talking about the new City, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said “With India as the lead market for the model, we are excited to introduce the New City with a sportier new look and enhanced new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience. We are confident that our esteemed customers who are increasingly prioritising Safety and Eco[1]friendliness in their vehicle choice will appreciate the New City. The expansion of the Honda Sensing application in the New City Petrol line-up and new grade introduction for City e:HEV is aligned with Honda’s global vision to promote safe, environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles that meet the changing needs and preferences of today's consumers.

Visually, both cars come with a new honeycomb pattern grille, newly designed front and rear bumper and new alloy wheels. In fact, the company has also introduced a new Obsidian Blue Pearl colour. In terms of features you get f new advanced connectivity features like Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Improved Infotainment System with new background & colours, Remote control operation via a smartphone application, improved rear camera, wireless charger, rain-sensing auto wipers. The car also continues to come with features like the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and more.

More importantly, now the petrol-powered City also gets Honda’s ADAS technology – the Honda Sensing technology. Earlier it was only offered with the strong hybrid version. The company says that the Honda Sensing uses a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and offer a safer driving experience. Honda Sensing signature safety features include - Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification System (New) and Auto High-Beam.

The New City comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features and comes with a 5-year free subscription. Honda Connect works with smartwatch devices, Alexa remote capability and OK Google. With smartwatch connectivity, the car can be remotely controlled for enhanced convenience and the user can always stay up-to-date with important notifications.

In terms of safety, you get features like - 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rearview Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorage & Top Tether, and Immobilizer with anti-theft alarm. The car also gets Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, and AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) at low-speed EV Mode (in City e:HEV).

Under the hood, the petrol City comes with a 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC engine that makes 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic. The car offers fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively. As for the Honda City hybrid, it gets the same 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine as before that is paired with a hybrid system featuring an Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with a Lithium-ion battery. This one offers a combined output of 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The car offers a fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.