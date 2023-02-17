Here Is What The 2023 Honda City Facelift Could Look Like

Honda is readying a facelift for the Gen 5 Honda City which could be launched when the model is updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. The updated City is expected to be rolled out with cosmetic and feature updates along with a revised engine line-up.

While we have yet to lay eyes on the updated City, we believe that the cosmetic changes could be quite subtle in nature. As seen in our rendering, we expect changes to be limited to the softer design elements with minimal changes to the sheet metal. Expect the sedan to get redesigned bumpers as well as tweaks to the grille which Honda could accentuate with some new colour options.

Inside, while the cabin design is expected to remain untouched we expect the car to come packed with even more features. These could include the addition of tech such as wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats – both of which are now offered on most of the City’s rivals. Honda could also updated the infotainment system and its connected features offered on the model.

Coming to the engine line-up the 1.5-litre petrol engine will be updated to comply with BS6 Phase 2 and carried forward. As before expect the engine to be offered with both manual and CVT gearbox options. The City Hybrid too will soldier on with similar updates though the City diesel is expected to be discontinued.

Sources tell us that the new City could cost almost Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more than the current model when it is launched.

Image credit: Potdar Design