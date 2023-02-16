  • Home
Unofficial Bookings Open For The 2023 Honda City

The new City will be launched as part of Honda Cars’ revision of its line up to comply with the RDE norms that come with phase two of BS6 emission norms.
By Sidharth Nambiar
16-Feb-23 07:38 PM IST
Highlights
  • The new Honda City is likely to feature evolutionary styling
  • The car could also receive some new tech upgrades
  • The City is currently priced at Rs. 11.87 lakh to Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new car will come at a premium of almost 1 to 1.5 lakhs

The new Honda City facelift is set to launch sometime in the next few months, our dealer sources in Mumbai have started accepting unofficial bookings for the car. The new City will be launched as part of Honda Cars’ revision of its line up to comply with the RDE norms that come as a part of phase two BS6 emission norms, which will be in effect from April 1, 2023.  

While the car might not feature many visual changes over its predecessor, the new Honda City is likely to feature evolutionary styling, and have updated bumpers, headlamps and alloy wheels. The interior will probably feature the same layout and colour schemes. The car could also receive some new tech upgrades like a wireless phone charger and ventilated seats in order to keep up with the car market. The car is currently available in 5 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. It is unclear if Honda Cars will introduce new colour options for the updated City.

The car will be powered by the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to the to a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission. The diesel variant of the City will likely be soon discontinued as a result of the stringent RDE emission norms that will soon be imposed and due to overall low demand for the variant.

 

The City is currently priced from Rs. 11.87 lakh to Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to our dealer sources the new car will come at a premium of almost Rs. 1 to 1.5 lakh over its predecessor. The main rivals of the City in the market include the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia. 

line