KTM 390 Adventure With A Custom Dakar Rally Kit Spotted Testing In Assam

The more off-road specific version of the KTM 390 Adventure has been caught testing in India. Dubbed as the KTM 390 Adventure Rally, the brand could introduce an updated version of the adventure motorcycle targeted at a more off-road loving customer base. The camouflaged test mule was spotted testing in Assam, and it seems the bike could be undergoing winter testing through some harsh conditions over the next few days. Compared to the 390 Adventure currently on sale, there are plenty of upgrades on the test bike to talk about.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure also gets a higher-mounted front beak and knobby tyres

The updated KTM 390 Adventure Rally variant gets a reworked front. The headlamp assembly has moved higher up and it appears to be inspired by KTM's Dakar machines. The front cowl has also grown in size with a taller windscreen, while the TFT instrument console has been positioned higher up and will be easier to read than before while on the move. The handlebar appears to have moved up a bit as well and closer to the rider than before.

The other bits appear the same as before including the fuel tank, seat and tail section. We could see an improvement in cushioning perhaps. Mechanically too, the KTM 390 Adventure will carry over the 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets WP sourced USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS with the Supermoto option. It's unclear if KTM will update the 390 Adventure Rally with more suspension travel over the standard version.

The KTM 390 Adventure Rally is likely to arrive towards the end of 2022 or 2023.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure seems to be a while away from its market debut and is likely to arrive either by the end of 2022 or in 2023. The motorcycle will also be ready for a refresh then on the global market since its global debut in 2019. Given that the 390 Adventure is currently priced at Rs. 3.28 lakh, expect the Rally version to command a premium at around Rs. 3.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model will continue to be made in India for domestic and global markets.

Spy Image Source: Assambikers on Instagram