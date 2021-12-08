KTM 390 Adventure Rally Variant Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

A new off-road specific variant of the KTM 390 Adventure seems to be in the works, according to a new set of spy shots that recently emerged online. Dubbed as the KTM 390 Adventure Rally, the test mule was spotted in India and shows a host of changes on the motorcycle that make it more off-road friendly. It also appears closer to KTM's Dakar machine. Details on the exact set of changes though remain under wraps at the moment.

The KTM 390 Adventure Rally test mule is covered in camouflage. However, you do see the headlamp assembly moved up similar to the KTM Dakar bike. There's also a tall windscreen and a large front cowl, while the TFT instrument console is now placed higher up and within the rider's peripheral vision. The handlebar is also placed higher and appears to be closer to the rider. The bike is also expected to get knobby tyres as opposed to dual-purpose rubber on the Rally variant. The test mule though rides on alloy wheels as opposed to spoked units that some would've hoped on the Rally variant.

Other cycle parts appear to be the same on the KTM 390 Adventure Rally. This includes the 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to deliver 42.3 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The suspension and braking systems are also likely to be carried over, while there won't be any changes in the chassis either.

There's no clarity on when KTM plans to bring the 390 Adventure Rally to the market but we do expect to see it arrive sometime next year. The model will be more purposeful for those looking to have some off-roading fun on the 390 ADV, which does come with limitations in its current guise. If and when KTM decides to launch the Rally variant in India, expect prices to command a premium over the standard model. At present, the KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

