New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October

Total vehicle registrations for November 2020 stood at 18,27,990, a decline of 19.32 per cent as against 22,64,947 vehicles registered during the same month in 2019. However, compared to 14,13,549 vehicles that were registered is October 2020, M-o-M growth stood at 29.32 per cent.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
As for passenger vehicles, the industry saw 2,91,001 registrations, a 4.1% growth over November 2019 expand View Photos
As for passenger vehicles, the industry saw 2,91,001 registrations, a 4.1% growth over November 2019

Highlights

  • Passenger vehicles saw 2,91,001 registrations, a 4.1% Y-o-Y growth
  • The two-wheeler (2W) segment saw a considerable decline of 21.4%
  • Tractor sales grew by a decent 8.47 per cent, at 49,313 units

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released the monthly vehicle registration data for November 2020, during which the industry saw a cumulative drop of 19.29 per cent. Total vehicle registrations, across all vehicle categories, stood at 18,27,990, as against 22,64,947 vehicles registered during the same month in 2019. However, compared to 14,13,549 vehicles that were registered during the month of October 2020, the auto sector saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 29.32 per cent. FADA says that while registrations during Navratri (in October 2020) were tepid, people came out in good numbers to purchase new vehicles during the Dhanteras and Diwali period.

7jd7v128

FADA says people came out in good numbers to purchase new vehicles during the Dhanteras and Diwali period

Commenting on the industry's performance in November 2020, FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said, "Automobile Industry has seen one of the best recovery rates since unlocking began as November continues to see positive momentum by growing 29.32 per cent on M-o-M basis. On a Y-o-Y basis, the negative slide continues with de-growth of 19.29 per cent." He further added, "The 42-days festive period saw good traction in the current pandemic hit the world as overall de-growth of 4.74 per cent was much less than expectation." During the 2020 festive period, total vehicle registrations stood at 25,15,256, as against 26,40,280 vehicles registered during the same period in 2019.

Also Read: 2020 Dhanteras Sales: Automakers Witness Massive Demand This Festive Season

vjeobjso

Compared to 2,49,860 passenger vehicles registered in October 2020, the industry saw a M-o-M growth of 16.46 per cent

Newsbeep

As for passenger vehicles (PV), the industry saw 2,91,001 registrations, a 4.1 per cent growth over November 2019, during which PV registrations stood at 2,79,365 vehicles. At the same time, compared to 2,49,860 passenger vehicles registered in October 2020, the industry saw a M-o-M growth of 16.46 per cent. However, the two-wheeler (2W) segment saw a considerable decline of 21.4 per cent in registrations at 14,13,378 vehicles, compared to 17,98,201 2W registered in November 2019. That said, compared to October 2020, when 10,41,682 two-wheelers were registered, the industry saw a M-o-M growth of almost 36 per cent. FADA says that while inventory level for PVs (25-30 days) is now closer to FADA recommended range of 21 days, 2W inventory continues to be in the high range of 45-50 days.

Also Read: New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents

p671hlt4

The two-wheeler (2W) segment saw a considerable decline in registrations at 14,13,378 vehicles, compared to 17,98,201 2W registered in November 2019

Also Read: Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid

0 Comments

Similar to the last few months, in November 2020 too, 3-wheeler (3W) registrations saw the biggest Y-o-Y decline, which this time around was 65 per cent, at 24,185, as against 69,056 3W registered during November 2019. At the same time, last month, commercial vehicle registrations stood at 50,113 units, a 31.22 per cent decline compared to 72,863 CVs registered during the same month in 2019. On the other hand, tractor sales grew by a decent 8.47 per cent, at 49,313 units, compared to the 45,462 tractors registered in November 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Ampere Electric Appoints Thiruppathy Srinivasan As CTO And Head of Manufacturing
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Lamborghini Huracan STO Unveiled
Lamborghini Huracan STO Unveiled
Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Model Spotted Testing In India
Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Model Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Recalled For Brake Issue
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Recalled For Brake Issue
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images
CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
Uber Sells Its Controversial Self Driving Unit To Aurora For $4 Billion 
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities