Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Passes Away

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Pvt., passed away at the age of 64. Although unconfirmed at the time of publishing this article, it is reported in the media that he suffered a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

Toyota India immediately released a statement that reads, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1 pm.”

We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. [1/2] — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022

Vikram Kirloskar is the 4th generation scion of the Kirloskar Group. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. Kirloskar’s contribution to the industry has been pivotal, having held and led several prestigious positions in SIAM, CII & ARAI.