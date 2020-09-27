New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen India Launches Das WeltAuto Excellence Centers For Pre-Owned Cars

Called Das WeltAuto Excellence Centers, the new service was virtually launched by opening 5 outlets across major cities - Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Thrissur.

These Volkswagen Excellence Centers are one stop solution for pre-owned car business

Highlights

  • Volkswagen currently has 105 DWA outlets across India
  • These Excellence Centers offer digitally integrated customised services
  • The carmaker aims to open 17 new outlets by 2020-21

Volkswagen India officially announced the launch of digitally integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars. Called Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centers, the new service was virtually launched by opening 5 outlets across major cities - Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Thrissur. The German carmaker aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars through this platform. Buyers can avail a range of features such as professional car evaluation, special finance offer, unique accessory packages and hassle-free transfer.

Also Read: Volkswagen Teases The New Taos Compact SUV For The US Market​

2cfgm4gg

Volkswagen launched these Excellence Centers across five locations in India

These DasWelt Auto centres will majorly focus on buying, selling or exchanging pre-owned cars of multi-brand cars. Through this platform, the carmaker aims to provide competitively pricing for the used cars along with genuine accessories, insurance and financial support to customers. It will also be offering service and warranty packages up to 12 months.

Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough scrutiny basis a comprehensive 160-point checklist and certified post successful completion of due diligence process and inspection by a third-party inspector. Currently, there are 105 DasWelt Auto outlets across the country. And, the company plans to open 17 new centres by in 2020-21.

d6pbssjo

Customers can access a host of digitally integrated and customized services through these VW Das WeltAuto Excellence Centers 

For seamless and contactless experience, the company has initiated digitization across DWA Excellence Centers and buyers can immerse in a complete digital experience that ranges from integrated online buying or selling on the DWA website to self-valuation of car through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. The unique mobile application offers swift and transparent valuations basis the algorithms given by the 'Indian Blue Book'.

In addition, the brand also conducts thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Center. This initiative is built on Volkswagen's 10 pillars ranging from professional consultation and expert advice by DWA Relationship Manager, Road-Side Assistance program, test drive, vehicle customization and service support throughout the ownership period.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India​

d5bss0i8

VW's Excellence Centers are built on 10-critical pillars for an outstanding customer experience

0 Comments

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Customer experience is at the core of our brand philosophy and with the introduction of DWA Excellence Center, we believe we will be catering to the ever-evolving pre-owned car segment. Our aim is to offer customized services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free."

Volkswagen India Launches Das WeltAuto Excellence Centers For Pre-Owned Cars
