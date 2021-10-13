Volkswagen Launches Car Subscription Plan For The New Taigun Compact SUV

Volkswagen India has introduced a subscription plan for the newly launched Taigun compact SUV. With the addition of the new Volkswagen Taigun, the company now offers its entire model line-up as part of the subscription-based ownership model. Volkswagen had introduced the subscription-based ownership model for Polo, Vento and T-Roc in September 2021, in partnership with ORIX, an Omni Channel Mobility Solutions provider. Under the subscription programme, the Volkswagen Taigun will be offered to customers at a monthly rental plan starting at Rs. 28,000.

Customers can subscribe to a VW Taigun for a period of 24, 36 and 48 months, depending on their requirement

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "With a core objective of being accessible to customers, we, at Volkswagen have worked towards our omni-channel mobility offering. The aim is to provide customers the choice of their preferred ownership model that suits their lifestyle and comfort."

Volkswagen will be offering both the Dynamic Line and GT Plus variants of the Taigun under the subscription plan

Volkswagen will be offering both the Dynamic Line and GT Plus variants of the Taigun under the subscription plan. Customers can subscribe to a Volkswagen Taigun for a period of 24, 36 and 48 months, depending on their requirement, and the monthly rental will cover on-road financing, periodic maintenance, and insurance. Customers also have the option to upgrade or return the car at their convenience. The Taigun will also be offered with a white number plate at 30 Volkswagen outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Both existing and potential customers can visit the Volkswagen India website and buy the Taigun based on their preferred ownership model. Other mainstream carmakers that offer subscription-based ownership models in India include - Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Tata Motors (Electric), Mahindra, MG Motor India, Toyota, and Nissan among others.