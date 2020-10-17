New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal

The announcement follows hours of negotiations, with Navistar's board saying the offer would need to be raised to $44.50 per share to win shareholders' backing, hours before Traton's $43 per share offer was due to expire.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Traton would pay about $3.7 billion for the shares in Navistar it doesn't already own expand View Photos
Traton would pay about $3.7 billion for the shares in Navistar it doesn't already own

Volkswagen's trucks business Traton said on Friday it had agreed to raise its takeover bid for Navistar International Corp to $44.50 per share from $43, closing in on a deal that would extend its reach into North America. A successful merger would combine the MAN, Scania and Volkswagen trucks brands with Navistar to create a global manufacturer, at a time when the industry is seeking ways to share the costs of developing low emissions technology.

At $44.50 per share, Traton would pay about $3.7 billion for the shares in Navistar it doesn't already own, valuing the U.S. business as a whole at around $4.4 billion.

"Traton SE and the U.S.-American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation, in which Traton already holds a stake of 16.8%, have today reached agreement in principle that Traton will acquire by merger all shares in Navistar not already held by Traton, at a price of $44.50 per Navistar share," Traton said in a statement.

A deal hinges on finalising due diligence, agreeing merger terms and related transaction documents and approval by the executive bodies of Navistar and Volkswagen, Traton said.

"There is no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on definitive transaction documentation, or as to the terms thereof or that any transaction, if such agreement is reached, will ultimately be consummated," Traton cautioned.

The announcement follows hours of negotiations, with Navistar's board saying the offer would need to be raised to $44.50 per share to win shareholders' backing, hours before Traton's $43 per share offer was due to expire.

0 Comments

Traton had already raised its initial $35 per share offer last month. Navistar shares were last up 22.9% at $43.53. Traton shares ended up 1.6% at 18.02 euros. Traton has struggled to win over billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, whose fund held a 16.8% stake in the U.S. truck maker as of June 30, according to Refinitiv Eikon Data. Icahn and two other activist funds, Mark Rachesky's MHR Fund Management and Gabelli Funds, together own about 40% of Navistar's shares, according to Refinitiv data.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal
Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Uber Seeking Options Including Partial Sale For Uber Elevate: Axios
Uber Seeking Options Including Partial Sale For Uber Elevate: Axios
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control
Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program
Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
Kawasaki Hybrid Motorcycle Patent With Boost Button
Kawasaki Hybrid Motorcycle Patent With Boost Button
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results As Demand Rebounds
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
Audi India Receives Over 100 Bookings For Q2 SUV
Audi India Receives Over 100 Bookings For Q2 SUV
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Audi Q2

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Audi Q2
Price Starts
₹ 34.99 - 48.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 72,633 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities