  Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Today: Price Expectation

Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Today: Price Expectation

Given that the competition in this segment is fairly close, it will be very important for Volkswagen to get the pricing right and it could even help it undercut the Skoda Kushaq!
authorBy Ameya Naik
22-Sep-21 05:39 PM IST
Volkswagen India is all set to make its mark in the compact SUV space with the Taigun SUV. The Taigun is the first product to be based on the company's platform built specifically to cater to the needs of the Indian audience - the MQB A0 IN. The Taigun will go up against the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others. Given that the competition in this segment is fairly close, it will be very important for Volkswagen to get the pricing right and it could even help it undercut the Skoda Kushaq!

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 GT TSI Review​

The Taigun is likely to be priced between Rs. 10.2 lakh going all the way up to Rs. 15 lakh.

While the Taigun will be a feature-rich SUV, the company will price it competitively. The Taigun is likely to be priced between Rs. 10.2 lakh going all the way up to Rs. 15 lakh. In terms of looks, the Volkswagen Taigun is in line with the carmaker's latest design language, with sharp edges and bold character lines generous use of chrome, especially on the top-spec GT variant. It also comes with premium elements like LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, conjoined LED taillight with sporty black elements, and beefy cladding with chrome inserts, and faux skid plates, giving it a very upmarket appeal.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen Bags Over 10,000 Pre-Bookings For Taigun; Aims To Sell 6,000 Units Every Month​

Also Read: 2022 World Car Awards: Volkswagen Taigun SUV Nominated In 2 Categories

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor and a 1.5-litre, four-litre TSI engine. The former is tuned to make 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI unit belts out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

Volkswagen Taigun
starting @ ₹ 11.4 Lakh
0
8.7
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
