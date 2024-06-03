Login
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Six Airbags As Standard

VW updates the safety kit on its two made-in-India models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • VW updates Taigun and Virtus with 6 airbags as standard
  • All VW cars now get six airbags as standard
  • VW says its sold over 1 lakh units of its India 2.0 cars

Volkswagen has updated the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan with additional safety kit. Both models now come with six airbags as standard - it was previously only offered on the top models. The update means that all three of VW’s cars on sale in India now get six airbags as standard. The carmaker’s current line-up includes the Taigun, Virtus and the Tiguan with the all-electric ID.4 also on the cards for the Indian market.
 

Also read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles
 

Volkswagen India registers a 58 annual growth in its sales performance in 2022 1 2023 01 02 T13 37 47 250 Z

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Today, we take great pride in announcing our portfolio of India 2.0 cars offering 6 airbags as standard across the line-up. With this, not only are we showcasing our commitment towards safer mobility but also reaffirming our core belief of safety being a key product pillar for Volkswagen India. We are also delighted to have achieved the over 1 lakh sales milestone by the Taigun and Virtus. We are grateful to our customers and will continue to offer aspirational, premium and competitive product offerings for the market.”

 

Also Read: All-Electric Skoda Elroq SUV Teased Ahead Of Autumn 2024 Debut
 

The company added that of the over 1 lakh India 2.0 cars sold the Taigun accounted for over 60 per cent of the units retailed. Furthermore, 40 per cent of buyers opted for the GT models. 


Taigun airbags

 

The Taigun was launched in India in 2021 and was the VW Group’s first compact SUV for the market while the Virtus replaced the ageing Vento in the carmaker’s lineup in 2022. The carmaker has gone on to launch multiple special editions of both models in the Indian market in the ensuing years with the Taigun also undergoing a major variant rejig in 2024.
 

Also read: VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
 

The Taigun goes up against SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder while the Virtus takes on the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. Both models also have sister models sold by Skoda - the Kushaq and the Slavia respectively.
 

Expect Skoda to announce similar updates for its range of India 2.0 vehicles in the coming weeks.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Virtus# Volkswagen Taigun# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

