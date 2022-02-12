Volkswagen To Officially Unveil ID.Buzz To The World On March 11 At SXSW

Volkswagen has been hitting at the launch of the electric ID. Buzz for a long time now and finally, it seems the car will be revealed to the world in the flesh on March 11. It will make its debut in Austin, Texas at the iconic SXSW 2022. This will be the model's first public appearance even though it has been leaked on the roads on numerous occasions. Volkswagen will also host a world premier event online on March 9.

Through SXSW, European market ID. Buzz vans will travel between two stations near the Austin Convention Center, delivering information and entertainment to those nearby. This integration is part of the 3-year sponsorship agreement between Volkswagen and South By South West Conference and festivals.

"The VW Microbus has been emblematic of cultural ideals that have inspired change and driven progress, both in the US and globally. South by Southwest's commitment to innovation and technology coupled with its access to culture and creativity makes it the perfect venue for the ID. Buzz to make its first-ever public appearance. We're excited to bring the ID. Buzz to Austin and showcase the innovation packed into this newest member of our EV lineup," said Scott Keogh, Volkswagen Group of America, CEO.

VW promises maximum cargo space on a minimal footprint while also enabling an agile and dynamic driving experience. The pre-production of the vehicle has already started in Hanover in Germany. There will also be an ID. California which will be the camper van based on the ID.Buzz alongside an autonomous van.