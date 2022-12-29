Volkswagen Will Showcase A New EV At CES 2023

As Las Vegas prepares for another edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the first week of January, Volkswagen is preparing to showcase a new EV model at the world’s biggest showcase of gadgets. That being said, increasingly, CES has become a very automotive focussed trade fair which is why Volkswagen is taking the opportunity to showcase its latest electric expedition. That's also is the reason behind BMW chairman Oliver Zipse giving the opening keynote for CES 2023.

There are no details about the vehicle, but likely, the name will be revealed at the event. Volkswagen will be hosting the event on January 3, showcasing the car in a camouflaged form. Volkswagen also will have a display showcase at the Las Vegas Convention Center at the Tech East booth in CP-5 from January 5 to 8.

Volkswagen has plans to showcase a close-to-production version of an electric sedan which could be based on the ID. Aero concept. The car will be based on its MEB platform and will launch in the second half of 2023.

Volkswagen also has its ID.4 and the European version of ID. Buzz van which is to launch soon. During the first nine months of the year, Volkswagen sold 207,200 all-electric cars which was a growth of 23.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Many believe that in the next two years, Volkswagen will overtake Tesla as the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles.