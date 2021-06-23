Volvo Cars India Introduces Car Subscription Programme In Delhi And Gurugram

  • Home
Volvo Cars India has launched its car subscription programme in the country. The Swedish luxury carmaker announced the introduction of its new 'Subscribe to Safety' programme via its social media handles, and at the moment it is available only in Delhi and Gurugram.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
23-Jun-21 10:14 AM IST
Highlights
  • Volvo is offering the subscription plan only in Delhi and Gurugram
  • Based on the response, Volvo will offer car subscription across India
  • Both new and pre-owned Volvo cars are being offered

Volvo Cars India has launched its car subscription programme in the country. The Swedish luxury carmaker announced the introduction of its new 'Subscribe to Safety' programme via its social media handles, and at the moment it is available only in Delhi and Gurugram. Under the new programme, customers can subscribe for either a brand new model or a pre-owned Volvo car, and the plans start from as low as 12 months. Details regarding the subscription fee and available tenures have not been revealed yet, however, the company appears to be doing this in partnership with car leasing provider Orix.

Also Read: Nissan Launches Subscription Plans For Nissan, Datsun Brands In Partnership With Orix

Under this new subscription programme, Volvo Car India will be offering all its current models, except for the S90 sedan. From the new cars fleet, customers can choose XC40, XC60, XC90, or the new S60 sedan, while the pre-owned car fleet will include - the XC40, XC60 and XC90.

The new-gen Volvo S60 sedan is also available under the subscription plan

As for some of the benefits, like most subscription plans, customers will not have to pay a down payment, and maintenance is also part of the package. Insurance, registration and road tax too will be part of the monthly subscription fee. Furthermore, customers will also have access to 24x7 Road-Side Assistance (RSA) services and can exit the subscription plan at the end of the tenure without any issue.

Also Read: Volvo Car India Covers Its Dealer Employees Under COVID Term Insurance Policy

Under the subscription plan, customers will not have to pay a down payment, and maintenance is also part of the package

Right now, the company is doing a test run of the subscription programme in Delhi and Gurugram, and based on the response it receives, Volvo will announce the subscription programme across India. Customers in the region can register their interest on Volvo India's official website or reach out to their nearest Volvo dealer for more details.
