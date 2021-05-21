Volvo Car India Covers Its Dealer Employees Under COVID Term Insurance Policy

Volvo Car India announced a COVID term insurance policy for all the people working at Volvo dealerships in India. The term insurance policy is up to ₹ 10 lakh. The company said it will bear the cost of premium for all employees across 25 dealerships in the country. Under this initiative, in the unlikely and unfortunate event of a dealer employee's demise due to COVID, the employee's family will receive compensation up to ₹ 10 lakh. Volvo is trying to address the concern of a sole breadwinner of a family losing his or her life due to the raging pandemic that has gripped India.

(Volvo earlier introduced the 'contactless' programme to safeguard its dealer employees from the spread of COVID-19)

"Dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the Company. They play a crucial role in customer satisfaction. For us they are an integral part of our team and therefore the company does have responsibility towards them, more so during these unprecedented times. While we hope and pray that there is no pay-out under this initiative it is definitely a comforting hope for those in our dealership ecosystem" said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Earlier, Volvo Car India had also announced the 'Contactless Program' to safeguard its dealer employees from the spread of COVID-19 and to promote online sale. The company says it is receiving more than 50 percent of customer inquiries through online platforms. Volvo Car India recently announced that it will increase prices of select cars from May 2021. The company increased prices of the S90 sedan along with its SUV range which consists of the XC40, XC60 and the XC90. The quantum of price hike would be between ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 2 lakh. The decision comes in the backdrop of rising input costs and weakening of the Indian currency.

