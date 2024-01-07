Volvo Cars Records 15 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales In 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 7, 2024
- The XC60 remained Volvo's best selling model with over 2 lakh units sold
- Cumulative EV sales up 70 per cent over 2022
- Volvo Cars experienced a 31 per cent surge in sales in India
Volvo Cars has reported a 15 per cent increase in its global sales with 7,08,716 units sold throughout 2023. In December alone, Volvo Cars sold 76,015 units, marking a 5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.
The top-selling models for 2023 included the Volvo XC60, with 2,28,646 units sold, followed by the XC40 at 2,00,670 units, and the XC90 at 1,07,549 units.
Volvo reported a 70 per cent growth in electric car sales in 2023.
Notably, the company experienced a substantial uptick in the sale of electrified cars. Volvo Cars reported a 70 per cent increase in fully electric car sales, totaling 1,13,419 units in 2023, while plug-in hybrids saw a 10 per cent rise, reaching 1,52,561 units. These electrified vehicles overall constituted 16 per cent of Volvo's global sales for the year.
As for the Indian market the company reported a 31 per cent surge in sales with 2,423 vehicles sold in 2023. The all-electric XC40 Recharge sold 510 units, showcasing significant market traction.
For December, Europe reported a 4 per cent surge in EV sales, reaching 34,726 units. However, the overall Recharge branded car sales (EV + PHEV) dropped by 17 per cent in the region, with fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles decreasing by 16 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively. As for the overall sales the European market showed strong traction for Volvo Cars, with sales hitting 2,94,794 units in 2023, which is a 19 per cent growth compared to 2022. Impressively, Recharge cars accounted for 59 per cent of all sales in this region.
The XC60 was Volvo's best selling model globally followed by the smaller XC40.
In the United States, Volvo Cars witnessed a substantial 26 per cent increase in sales, totaling 1,28,701 units for the year. The sale of Recharge cars grew by 28 per cent. As for December, the company reported a 23 per cent rise in EV sales, reaching 13,609 units. However, the Recharge car sales remained relatively stable with a mere 1 per cent fluctuation. Within the U.S. market, the performance of fully electric vehicles declined by 39 per cent, whereas plug-in hybrid sales increased by 23 per cent.
In China, on the other hand, Volvo reported a 6 per cent decline in EV sales, totaling 15,944 units in December 2023. Plug-in hybrids saw a notable 27 per cent increase in sales, contrasting with a sharp 68 per cent plummet in fully electric vehicle sales, down to 249 units. As for the overall sales, China saw a 5 per cent increase in sales, with 1,70,091 cars sold in 2023. Volvo Cars witnessed a 26 per cent growth in Recharge car sales in this region.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19129 second ago
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024
-8834 second ago
VinFast and the Tamil Nadu State Government have planned to invest up to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) to boost green transportation in India.
-1284 second ago
Honda’s compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 depending on the variant.
16 hours ago
The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.
19 hours ago
Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India
20 hours ago
Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards
20 hours ago
It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.
20 hours ago
Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.
20 hours ago
CarUX will unveil futuristic in-car display technologies like hidden screens, movable models, and the world's first 55-inch privacy display at CES 2024. The innovations aim to enhance experiences in smart cockpits
21 hours ago
Hyundai and Kia will link their connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings platform to enable seamless connectivity and control between vehicles and home devices.
2 days ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India
7 days ago
2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market
22 days ago
The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
1 month ago
The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.
1 month ago
Volvo EX90 SUV will be the first car to have bi-directional charging