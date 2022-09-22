Volvo EX90 Recharge All-Electric SUV To Be Revealed In November

Moving forward in its electric journey is Volvo Cars as the Swedish carmaker will reveal its upcoming flagship electric SUV- Volvo EX90 Recharge, on November 9, 2022. With a claim to being the safest car ever built by the company, the Volvo EX90 Recharge electric SUV will be the electric-only version of the Volvo XC90, its current flagship SUV. This means, the Volvo EX90 Recharge electric SUV will ideally be a larger model than the XC90 and will serve as its flagship model. Volvo aims to be a fully electric brand by 2030.

Jim Rowan, CEO, Volvo Cars said, “We’ll continue to innovate until cars don’t crash anymore until we’re 100 per cent carbon-free as a company. All to protect more lives, in line with our purpose. The EX90 is the start of a new era for Volvo Cars, taking our legacy of safety, quality, and innovation into the future.”

With the EX90 Recharge electric SUV, Volvo will also debut its latest LiDAR tech made up of 8 cameras, 5 radars, and 16 ultrasonic sensors, making it one of the most advanced sensor sets on the market. This new feature will eventually trickle down to all new Volvo cars. The Geely-owned Scandinavian carmaker says its LiDAR technology can detect pedestrians at up to 250 m distances and something as small and dark as a tire on a black road 120 m ahead, all this while traveling at highway speeds. Developed in-house, the new tech will be the car’s core computing power that aims to keep track of potential hazards.

“We believe the EX90 to be the safest Volvo car to ever hit the road,” said Joachim de Verdier, head of Safe Vehicle Automation at Volvo Cars. “We are fusing our understanding of the outside environment with our more detailed understanding of driver attention. When all our safety systems, sensors, software, and computing power come together, they create a preventative shield of safety around you – and you won’t even know it’s there until you need it.”

Along with the LiDAR tech, Volvo will also enhance its Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) functionality with the upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV. A special set of sensors and cameras will be installed inside the car as well that will gauge the driver’s eye gaze concentration and alert them to focus when necessary. The system will start as a light nudge and gradually become more persistent if required in case the driver falls asleep while driving. The system can stop and call for help if such as situation ever arises.