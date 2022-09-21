2022 Volvo XC40 Review: A Worthy Choice

Volvo commenced its electric journey in India with the XC40 Recharge, its first ever fully electric car, and the first model to appear in its brand-new Recharge car line concept. While the Swede seeks to make all-electric cars 50 per cent of its global sales by 2025, the other half will consist majorly of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrids. For 2022, the company reworks the Volvo XC40 with fresher styling cues, more features on the inside, and a mild-hybrid petrol motor. While the changes aren’t monumental, it does seem like Volvo has finally brought an XC40 to India that is a more rounded competitor for the Indian market, not just for the added safety but also a strong set of value-adding features at par if not exceeding segment benchmarks. The question remains as to whether it will be enough to make a dent in the German-dominated space.

Exterior

Without a doubt, the Volvo XC40 is a handsome car, especially in a market where louder is better. However, we see glimpses of the Volvo XC40 Recharge here and the changes are so subtle that you might even miss spotting them. Still the design stays sharp and refined. The grille has been reworked and as a result, the front section is in line with the current XC90. There are re-profiled bumpers, at the front and the back, while Thor’s hammer remains the common element in all recent Volvo cars. The pixel headlights sport a new design for 2022.

1. The front section of the car receives major changes, but it's so subtle that one might even miss it. 2. We love Thor's Hammer design for the LED DRLs. 3. The fog lamps receive new housing in the lower section of the bumper. 4. The tail light motif is also new.

The profile of the car retains most of the styling from the electric version, but we need to mention that the 18-inch alloy wheels look incredible. At the back, the changes are subtle as the rear bumper has a redesigned lower trim element for the dual integrated tailpipes. The tall taillamps run along the XC40’s angular boot line. Overall, the XC40 is not the car you’d go to if you wanted to stand out but instead will appeal to those with a sophisticated palette.

Tech & Interior

Inside, Volvo’s signature minimalistic aesthetic paired with the large glasshouse creates a very roomy interior. The uncluttered dash and simple console combine with a host of colour combinations and trim panels including real wood inlays. The compact SUV also comes with top-quality materials for the upholstery and is sustainable too because the materials used are partially recycled. You've also got the typical door fabric liner that's made of recycled ocean plastic.

1. The XC40 has a handsome cabin full of high-quality materials. 2. The infotainment system is Android-based, and works effortlessly. 3. The car receives wireless charging capability. 4. A new crystal gear selector lever ups the premium quotient.

At the centre of it all is the 9-inch Android-based infotainment system, which also doubles up as the command centre for all the logistics of the car. The interesting bit is that it misses out on Android Auto but offers Apple CarPlay that can be paired with a cable. A new shift lever takes its luxury quotient a notch higher. Panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 cabin air filtration system, and 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system complete the updates on the inside.

Practicality

As far as practicality goes, rear legroom and headroom are both more than adequate. There’s plenty of room inside, with four adults traveling together, but a fifth might be a stretch, especially because a raised transmission tunnel robs the middle occupant of space. The Volvo XC40’s boot is well designed, and the 460-litre of storage space loads up enough luggage for a weekend getaway.

1. The quality of the materials used is top-notch. 2. The seating space is pretty generous for a subcompact luxury SUV. 3. The panoramic moonroof adds a nice, airy feeling inside. 4. The cargo area is smaller according to the numbers, but it is nevertheless nicely sized and full of smart storage.

Engine & Gearbox

The Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate is the only version that the company will offer in India. It will employ a similar 2.0-litre twin-scroll turbo petrol mild hybrid unit from the Volvo XC60, but good enough for 197 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed gearbox. So that’s a bump of 7 bhp while the torque remains unchanged. The 48V battery onboard stores energy generated from braking to power a starter-generator that works in tandem with the motor.

Engine Power Torque Transmission Fuel Efficiency 2.0-litre turbo engine + 48V battery 197 bhp @ 4,800rpm 300 Nm @ 1,500 rpm 8-Speed AT 15 kmpl

Add an auto-start stop system, and you get a relatively higher fuel efficiency, up to 15 kmpl according to Volvo. Although we couldn’t test this claim on our first drive.

Ride & Handling

Both the engine and the gearbox are tuned for linear delivery more than outright acceleration and this means that while the XC40 is quick, it’s not the most spirited. And that’s the USP of the company, as Volvo is known to offer the most relaxed ride quality. On the flip side, the well-tuned suspension, and sharp steering make up for it with agility and lowered NVH levels inside the cabin. I spent some time in the back seat as well and managed to catch a quick snooze as well while the team was busy finishing up the shoot.

The springs are tuned for suppleness, but thanks to the excellent dampers, your coffee won’t spill over as the car glides over sharp bumps with utmost care. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I had an uncomfortable experience in a Volvo. Add to that the superior comfort levels you get with both rows of seats. At high speeds though, the car begins to welter a bit. The brakes are also a lot smoother on the XC40, so it’s got a firm pedal feel which is quite consistent.

Safety

The standard equipment includes collision mitigation support for front & rear, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and a particularly clear reverse camera. You also get a surround-view camera system and the automaker’s Pilot Assist system, which brakes and steers the car for brief stints on clearly marked roads, but note that the roads need clear white lines for this feature to kick in.

Volvo is synonymous with safety, and so, all three seats at the rear receive a 3-point seat belt.

Seven airbags are standard in the car, while a 5-star crash test rating from Euro NCAP, and even National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) adds to Volvo’s commitment to safety, while a three-point seatbelt for all three seats at the rear bolsters that belief.

Verdict

All said & done, the Volvo XC40 is an affordable offering compared to the Audi Q3, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA but slightly more expensive than the BMW X1. In a highly competitive entry-level compact SUV segment dominated by the German trio, the 2022 Volvo XC40 facelift seems like a sensible choice without paying the big bucks.

Model 2022 Volvo XC40 BMW X1 Audi Q3 Mercedes-Benz GLA Petrol Prices Rs. 43.20 lakh Rs. 41.45 lakh- Rs. 43.47 lakh Rs. 44.89 lakh - Rs. 50.39 lakh Rs. 44.90 lakh

Volvo also is also one of the most reliable brands in the segment, but the limited reach & network heavily impact its overall sales, which the other companies have drastically improved in the last few years. With that in mind, the Volvo XC40 makes an undeniable case for itself for anyone looking for a luxury SUV that’s subtle, and safe but far from boring.