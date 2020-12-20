New Cars and Bikes in India
search

VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

The augmented reality head-up display projects important information onto the windscreen separated into two fields and levels.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The close-range window is located as a flat band under the large far-range window. expand View Photos
The close-range window is located as a flat band under the large far-range window.
Tech News

Volkswagen will be introducing augmented reality head-up display in the ID.3 and ID.4, thus taking technology in both the cars to new heights. With the augmented reality head-up display, Volkswagen is opening a new chapter in driver information displays because it has decided to launch it in a volume model. The brand is therefore continuing its strategy of offering high-tech features at affordable prices.

Also Read: Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares​

013uji6o

All displays are positioned in line with the real world outside the vehicle

The augmented reality head-up display projects important information onto the windscreen – separated into two fields and levels. The large window for the dynamic displays is located in the driver's field of view at a virtual distance of around 10 metres and has a diagonal measuring around 1.8 metres. Information from the assist systems as well as the turn arrows and starting points and destinations of the navigation system are displayed in this far-range window.

Frank Welsch, member of the Board of Management for Development, said, “We have introduced a genuine innovation in series production. And we have done this not in a premium vehicle, but in the compact models of the all-electric ID. family. Making pioneering technologies available to a large number of customers is a core competency of Volkswagen.”

Newsbeep

The close-range window is located as a flat band under the large far-range window. This shows the driving speed, road signs, and assist and navigation symbols as static displays. They appear to float around three metres in front of the driver.

9tol9udg

The AR creator calculates the positioning of the symbols corresponding to the surroundings.

All displays are positioned in line with the real world outside the vehicle and are shown dynamically. When the vehicle approaches a junction where it should turn off according to the navigation route, the driver sees two indications: in the first step, an advance notification on the road level, and then three arrows located at the junction. The closer the driver gets to the junction, the larger the arrows become. At the same time, their textures fade in order to ensure a clear view of the road. When developing all displays, Volkswagen followed the basic concept of “Less is more”. This ensures that the driver is not overwhelmed with distracting information under any circumstances.

The Lane Assist function is also visualised in the far-range window: if the vehicle moves closer to a boundary line at the edge of the road without indicating, this line is displayed in orange. Two green lines appear after switching on Travel Assist, which keeps the car in the middle of the lane. When following another vehicle, the display marks the vehicle in front with a coloured stripe as soon as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) or Travel Assist is activated. When the assist systems are switched off, the driver sees a red warning signal if they drive dangerously close to the vehicle in front.

Also Read: All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally​

j3tpm3a

The images are generated by an AR creator located in one of the two central computers in the ID. models.

The technical heart of the augmented reality head-up display is the picture generation unit (PGU) display located deep inside the dash panel. The beam bundles generated by an especially bright LCD display are transmitted onto two flat mirrors, and special lenses separate the portions for the close and far range display levels. The flat mirrors deflect the beams onto a large, electrically adjustable concave mirror. From here, the beams reach the windscreen and thus enter the driver's field of view. The driver sees the symbols with the same sharp definition as the real world at an apparent distance of just under 10 metres.

0 Comments

The images are generated by an AR creator located in one of the two central computers in the ID. models. The AR creator calculates the positioning of the symbols corresponding to the surroundings. To make these calculations, it receives information from the raw data of the front camera, radar sensor and navigation map. The displays that appear in the large window are stabilised with respect to the vehicle's movements and adapted to the geometry of the optical projection system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
Volvo Cars to produce electric motors in Skovde, Sweden
Volvo Cars to produce electric motors in Skovde, Sweden
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia
Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Volvo Cars To Produce Electric Motors In Skovde, Sweden
Volvo Cars To Produce Electric Motors In Skovde, Sweden
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH
Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch

Volkswagen Polo

Hatchback, 17.75 - 18.24 Kmpl
Volkswagen Polo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,403 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen Vento

Sedan, 16.09 - 18.19 Kmpl
Volkswagen Vento
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,755 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 33.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,752 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen T-Roc

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Volkswagen T-Roc
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,496 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
05:55
Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 06:05 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
08:59
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Oct-20 05:16 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
11:30
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Oct-20 12:20 AM IST
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
05:52
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-20 10:58 PM IST
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
05:48
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
07:38
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
03:07
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-May-20 06:26 PM IST
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
03:26
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
  • News
  • 31-Mar-20 07:35 PM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
08:53
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:56 AM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
03:41
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Mar-20 11:00 PM IST
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Grille
Jetta Grille
Jetta Headlight
Jetta Headlight
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Cross Polo Beauty Shot
Volkswagen Cross Polo Beauty Shot
Volkswagen Cross Polo Sidecladding
Volkswagen Cross Polo Sidecladding
Volkswagen Cross Polo Crosspolo Grill 2
Volkswagen Cross Polo Crosspolo Grill 2
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities