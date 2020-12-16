New Cars and Bikes in India
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally

The e-Hybrid version of the Tiguan SUV is priced at EUR 42,413.11 in Germany which is approximately Rs 37.93 lakh in India. The carmaker is also accepting pre-orders for the SUV.

Volkswagen is accepting pre-orders for the all-new Tiguan eHybrid SUV expand View Photos
Volkswagen is accepting pre-orders for the all-new Tiguan eHybrid SUV

Highlights

  • The pre-orders for the Tiguan eHybrid SUV have already begun.
  • The Tiguan eHybrid covers up to 50 km in electric mode
  • The battery on the SUV can also be recharged at home charging station

Volkswagen, the German automaker has officially announced the launch of its all-new Tiguan eHybrid SUV globally as a part of its electric mobility initiative. The e-Hybrid version of the Tiguan SUV is priced at EUR 42,413 in Germany which is approximately Rs 37.93 lakh in India. The carmaker is also accepting pre-orders for the SUV. As the company is committed to the Paris Climate Agreement, the plug-in hybrids like the Tiguan eHybrid are important steps to achieve its target of becoming a CO2-neutral company by 2050.

Also Read: Volkswagen Supervisory Board Meets To Discuss Leadership Stand-Off: Report​

8e1d6ia

The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid is available three equipment packs - Life, Elegance and R-Line.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid is available three equipment packs including, Life, Elegance and R-Line. The SUV comes with standard features like Digital Cockpit, three-zone automatic air conditioning, leather multi-function steering wheel with paddles, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. All the Tiguan models come equipped with additional features like Lane Assist, a mobile phone interface, rain sensor, LED headlights and more.

The all-new Tiguan eHybrid SUV comes powered by a 1.4-litre TSI engine which is supported by an electric motor and comes mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The drivers on the Tiguan eHybrid can manually activate GTE mode wherein electric motor and TSI engine jointly can generate a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The plug-in hybrid drive generates a system power of 241 bhp. It also acts as an additional booster in the Hybrid mode and can run on its electric system alone covering a distance of around 50 km.

Newsbeep
18mqrlm8

The e-Hybrid version of the Tiguan SUV is priced at EUR 42,413 in Germany

Also Read: Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO​

0 Comments

Positioned in front of the rear axle, the battery pack can be charged by AC using a charger with a connector for conventional, domestic sockets with a maximum of 2.3 kW, or with up to 3.6 kW at a charging station or home charging station. The plug-in hybrid drive has been programmed so that the car can start in EV mode, provided the battery is sufficiently charged

