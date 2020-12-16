New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO

Rumours of a possible sale of Italian sports bike brand Ducati have been circulating for a few months now.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Both Ducati and Lamborghini will continue to remain separate brands under the VW Group expand View Photos
Both Ducati and Lamborghini will continue to remain separate brands under the VW Group

Highlights

  • Rumours of Ducati's sale have been doing the round for sometime now
  • The rumours first emerged after the current VW CEO took over the group
  • Both Ducati and Lamborghini are owned by the Volkswagen Group

Brands like Ducati and Lamborghini will continue under the Volkswagen Group, CEO Herbert Diess has said, while adding that the Volkswagen Group board has given its backing to electrify the VW Group's brands. Since October 2020, rumours have been floating that the Volkswagen Group will be selling both Italian sports car brand Lamborghini and sports bike brand Ducati. But now it seems that the VW board has agreed that both Lamborghini and Ducati will remain part of the Volkswagen Group.

Also Read: VW CEO's Remarks Spark Rumours Of Ducati Sale

fok88i4o

Ducati unveiled a Diavel 1260 Lamborghini edition, inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

Just last month, there have been reports that Volkswagen AG is preparing its Italian units for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, in a bid to convince investors that the asset review it began four years ago following the emissions scandal, to explore options for niche brands and non-core operations. While there have been reports of both Lamborghini and Ducati up for sale, so far there has not been any concrete development to indicate that Ducati is indeed up for sale.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Revealed

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Now, Diess says that the VW Group board has cleared electrification plans for the Group's brands, but Lamborghini and Ducati will continue to remain as is. While electrification seems to be what the VW Group is striving for, in future, the brand identities of both Lamborghini and Ducati are intrinsically tied to petrol-powered engines, and it's still not clear what the future will hold with increasing electrification of vehicles. For now, only one thing seems to be clear, that Ducati will remain, at least for now.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Former Ferrari CEO Luca Di Montezemolo Open To Return To Replace Camilleri
Former Ferrari CEO Luca Di Montezemolo Open To Return To Replace Camilleri
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800
2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year
2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities