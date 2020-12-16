Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO

Brands like Ducati and Lamborghini will continue under the Volkswagen Group, CEO Herbert Diess has said, while adding that the Volkswagen Group board has given its backing to electrify the VW Group's brands. Since October 2020, rumours have been floating that the Volkswagen Group will be selling both Italian sports car brand Lamborghini and sports bike brand Ducati. But now it seems that the VW board has agreed that both Lamborghini and Ducati will remain part of the Volkswagen Group.

Ducati unveiled a Diavel 1260 Lamborghini edition, inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

Just last month, there have been reports that Volkswagen AG is preparing its Italian units for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, in a bid to convince investors that the asset review it began four years ago following the emissions scandal, to explore options for niche brands and non-core operations. While there have been reports of both Lamborghini and Ducati up for sale, so far there has not been any concrete development to indicate that Ducati is indeed up for sale.

Now, Diess says that the VW Group board has cleared electrification plans for the Group's brands, but Lamborghini and Ducati will continue to remain as is. While electrification seems to be what the VW Group is striving for, in future, the brand identities of both Lamborghini and Ducati are intrinsically tied to petrol-powered engines, and it's still not clear what the future will hold with increasing electrification of vehicles. For now, only one thing seems to be clear, that Ducati will remain, at least for now.

