2021 Ducati Monster Revealed

Ducati has taken the wraps off the all-new Ducati Monster. Completely updated for 2021, the Monster gets a new engine along with significant design updates.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
The 2021 Ducati Monster is likely to be launched in India next year expand View Photos
The 2021 Ducati Monster is likely to be launched in India next year

Highlights

  • The 2021 Ducati Monster gets significant design updates
  • It gets a 937 cc L-Twin engine, making 110 bhp & 93.5 Nm
  • Likely to be launched in India next year

The 2021 Ducati Monster breaks cover! It is a brand new model ground up which is evident in the fact that the new naked middleweight motorcycle gets a new frame inspired by that of the Panigale V4. The short Aluminium frame is attached is to the engine heads. The bike is lighter than before, with a dry weight of 166 kg, which is a massive 18 lesser than that before. The sub-frame at the rear is made of glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP), making it lighter and stronger than before. In terms of styling, the Monster becomes more angular, seen in the sculpted fuel tank and the new headlight with a LED daytime running light outlining it. The new Monster looks more chiselled than before and retains its aggressive stance. The new Ducati bike gets two variants, Monster and the Monster Plus. The latter gets a flyscreen atop the headlight and a cowl for the rear seat. Additionally, customers will be able to personalise their motorcycle, with a range of accessories on offer from Ducati Performance Catalogue.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed

31ffu1c4

(The Ducati Monster 2021 gets a 937 cc L-Twin Testastretta engine which makes 110 bhp and 93.5 Nm)

Ducati has done away with the 797 and the 821 range. The Monster 1200 stays but the 2021 model gets the 937 cc L-Twin Testastretta engine which is liquid-cooled. The engine is seen on other Ducati models too such as the Hypermotard and 2021 SuperSport. On the Monster, it makes 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the motorcycle gets Ducati Quick Shift as standard.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced

3sjluo28

(The 2021 Monster also gets a 4.3-inch TFT console with graphics inspired by Panigale V4)

In terms of electronics, the 2021 Monster gets the usual fare of ABS, cornering ABS, Ducati Power Launch, traction control and wheelie control along with ride-by-wire and three riding modes which are Sport, Touring and Urban. All modes allow the rider to adjust the other electronics as per their requirement. Additionally, the new Ducati Monster also gets a new 4.3-inch full colour TFT instrument console with graphics inspired by the Panigale V4. Customers can opt for heated grips and Ducati Multimedia system on their bike.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati SuperSport Revealed

12cpuidg

(The Monster retains its aggressive stance and now wears a more chiselled, lean and mean look)

The Monster gets 43 mm upside down forks with 130 mm of travel and a progressive adjustable monoshock at the rear with a travel of 140 mm. The motorcycle also gets new 17-inch alloys which are 1.8 kg lighter than before and are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber, 120/70 up front and 180/55 at the rear. Up front it gets twin Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc calipers that grip two 320 mm discs. At the rear the bike gets a single 245 mm disc gripped by a Brembo caliper; like the front brake, it features sintered brake pads.

7fdgbbh

(Prices and launch details for the 2021 are yet to be announced)

Details about pricing and launch are awaited yet but considering Ducati India sold the Monster 797 and the Monster 821 in India, the company is likely to launch the motorcycle in India next year. It will go up against its traditional rivals, the Triumph Street Triple and the Kawasaki Z900. 

