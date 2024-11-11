Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

What to Do After an Accident: Car and Bike Insurance Claims Process Explained

Here is a lowdown on how to proceed after an accident and claim insurance.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Whether you own a car or a bike, having an insurance policy for your vehicle is a mandatory requirement for driving legally in India. However, accidents in your vehicle can happen unexpectedly, leaving you confused and unsure of the next steps. While it is impossible to prevent accidents entirely, understanding the insurance claims process can significantly ease the burden during such times. Likewise, if you wish to purchase a vehicle soon, you must also be aware of the claiming process for your insurance coverage.

     

    Thus, keep reading this blog to find out more.

     

    What Should You Do to File Vehicle Insurance Claims After an Accident?

     

    Understanding the process of claiming your vehicle insurance coverage is one of the most crucial things to consider for a vehicle owner. Be it a car or bike insurance plan, you can refer to the following points to learn what you should do to raise your claim after you come across an accident:

     

    Step 1: Connect With Your Insurance Provider You must always carry your car insurance provider’s contact details whenever you take your vehicle out on the road. In case of an accident, the first thing you need to do is make a call to your insurance provider and inform the entire scene of the accident. You must not withhold any information to ensure the convenience of the company while settling claims.

     

    Step 2: File an FIR at the Nearest Police Station. An FIR or First Information Report is a legal liability in case theft or third-party damages are involved in the scenario. Make sure to visit the nearest police station in the area of the accident and file an FIR. Also, do not miss out on keeping a copy of that FIR with you. However, in case your accident does not involve any of such legal issues, you can skip this stage of filing an FIR.

     

    Step 3: Take Pictures of the Accident Scene for Evidence. Photographs and videos serve as a source of evidence of the accident you face. These are also beneficial in clarifying the situation to your insurance provider while claiming the coverage. So make sure to take pictures of all the damage to your vehicle and the place of the accident. Also, you must ensure the photographs are clear so that the damages to your vehicle are visible to the insurance company to assess the extent of physical damage.

     

    Step 4: Initiate the Claim Procedure Now start the claiming process by visiting the official website of your bike insurance provider. Navigate to their claim page and log in with your registered mobile number. Go to the car or bike option and upload the documents as required. These include details of your insurance policy, driving licence, a copy of the FIR, Registration Certificate of your vehicle etc. Lastly, fill in the claim form and submit it with the documents.

     

    Step 5: Request an Authority Member to Survey. Most vehicle insurance provides an authority member to survey the place of the accident and verify the authentication of the claim made. This step can take some time to process depending on the policies of the insurance company.

     

    Step 6: Get Your Vehicle Repaired. Once you receive approval from your insurance provider, you can proceed with getting your vehicle repaired. You can opt for a cashless claim and get it repaired from one of the garages that are available in the network of your insurance company garages.

     

    Or else you can also get your vehicle repaired from any garage and get the expenses reimbursed from your insurance company later. For that, you need to provide the bills and accurate details of all the expenses you had to bear.

     

    What are the Things to Remember Regarding Raising a Vehicle Insurance Claim After an Accident?

     

    Given below are some of the crucial points that you must remember about raising your vehicle insurance claim after an accident:

     

    ● You must inform your insurance company within 24 hours of the accident. Any unnecessary delay can lead to the disapproval of your claim.

    ● Make sure to carry soft copies of all the documents related to your vehicle and insurance plan.

    ● You need to enter the accurate details regarding the accident and your insurance policy.

    ● You must ensure to abide by the legal rules and not get into any confrontation in case of third-party liability damages.

    ● You need to comprehend the seriousness of the situation and opt for the right type of claim to take maximum advantage of the NCB or No-Claim Bonus.

     

    The Bottom Line

     

    To wrap it up, while owning a vehicle can fill you with excitement, you must be mindful of the potential emergencies as well. Since accidents or damages can occur due to several reasons, you need to be aware of the claiming process to ensure prompt action whenever necessary. Therefore, make sure to follow the points mentioned in the blog and keep the details of your vehicle insurance provider handy when you go for a drive.

    # Cars
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The three-cylinder V-3 engine layout comes with an electric compressor to boost low and mid rpm power gains.
      Honda Unveils Electric Compression V3 Engine At EICMA 2024
    • BMW Motorrad showed its Concept F 450 GS adventure bike at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, and it definitely has the potential to shake up the mid-size ADV segment!
      Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!
    • keep reading this blog till the end to understand the difference between four-wheeler insurance policies for new and used cars.
      How Four-Wheeler Insurance Policies Differ for New vs. Used Cars?
    • All-new SUV is expected to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.
      Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India
    • Audi’s sub-brand in China is called “AUDI” created in collaboration with SAIC. With this E Concept, the sub-brand previewed the upcoming models along with powertrain prowess.
      Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms

    Latest News

    • The three-cylinder V-3 engine layout comes with an electric compressor to boost low and mid rpm power gains.
      Honda Unveils Electric Compression V3 Engine At EICMA 2024
    • Here is a lowdown on how to proceed after an accident and claim insurance.
      What to Do After an Accident: Car and Bike Insurance Claims Process Explained
    • BMW Motorrad showed its Concept F 450 GS adventure bike at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, and it definitely has the potential to shake up the mid-size ADV segment!
      Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!
    • keep reading this blog till the end to understand the difference between four-wheeler insurance policies for new and used cars.
      How Four-Wheeler Insurance Policies Differ for New vs. Used Cars?
    • All-new SUV is expected to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.
      Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India
    • Audi’s sub-brand in China is called “AUDI” created in collaboration with SAIC. With this E Concept, the sub-brand previewed the upcoming models along with powertrain prowess.
      Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms
    • Offered in four trim levels, prices for the new-gen subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
      2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
    • New-gen Seltos is likely to be unveiled for global markets in 2025.
      Is This The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?
    • Brixton opened the order books for all four motorcycles in India last month.
      Brixton Motorcycles India Launch Slated For November 18
    • With the generational update, the Dzire gets a new engine, a larger equipment list, and a greater number of standard safety features
      2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • What to Do After an Accident: Car and Bike Insurance Claims Process Explained
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved