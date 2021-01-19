New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Why Tesla's India Investment Has Been Routed Via Holland 

Sridhar Ramachandran, from Grant Thornton Bharat, said that that the tax benefits related to capital gains & dividends would give Tesla benefits.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Tesla is expected to launch the Model 3 in India expand View Photos
Tesla is expected to launch the Model 3 in India

Highlights

  • Tesla has routed its Indian investment via Netherlands
  • The treaty between India and Netherlands is at the heart of this
  • Tesla is expected to launch the Model 3 later this year in India
Tech News

Last week it was revealed that Tesla had incorporated an Indian entity. It was also revealed that Tesla is setting up base in Bangalore, however, now it has been revealed that Elon Musk's company has routed the investment in the Indian venture via Amsterdam. Tesla Motors Amsterdam is the parent of Tesla India Motors and Energy India. 

Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated in Lavelle Road Bangalore which Rs 15 lakhs as authored capital and Rs 1 lakh paid-up capital. 

a584l4ag

Tesla has been teasing an Indian launch for 5 years and it might be finally happening 

As per a Business Insider India report Sridhar Ramachandran, the tax partner at Grant Thornton Bharat said that that the tax benefits related to capital gains and dividends payments would give Tesla benefits. He also added that India and Netherlands have a good treaty for coaxial gains exemption for lower withholding tax on diffident and lower withholding on interest. 

This is an interesting move by Tesla as companies like MG Motors or Kia motors have done the investment via their home countries which is China and South Korea respectively. For Tesla to do the same, it would've needed to pipe the money via the US, but it has chosen Holland. 

Newsbeep

According to Ramachandran, the Indo-Netherlands treaty is at the core of the move as it has never been renegotiated which has "stood the test of time." 

jibvapo8

In 2020 Tesla became the most valuable automotive company in the world 

Deloitte India's partner Rajesh Gandhi also tells Business Insider that under the "agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion" between the two countries, dutch companies get an exemption from Capital gains when shares in Indian companies are sold subject to some caveats. 

It should be noted that even though this treaty hasn't been renegotiated, there were similar treaties between with Mauritius and Singapore which were renegotiated in 2016 and 2019.

"Netherlands has a strong treaty network (including a good treaty with the USA) and its domestic law also favours multinational corporations. The India Netherlands treaty also provides for a lower withholding tax rate on dividends that a Dutch company may receive from an Indian company," Ramachandran added. 

He also said that any changes to the domestic Indian tax law may only improve the current position, which would give a lower withholding tax rate under domestic law itself. 

0 Comments

Telsa is expected to be launching the Model 3 in India and apart from this also expected to open an R&D center in South India. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices Due To Higher Costs
Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices Due To Higher Costs
Road Safety Month 2021: Importance Of Riding Gear When On A Two-Wheeler
Road Safety Month 2021: Importance Of Riding Gear When On A Two-Wheeler
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities