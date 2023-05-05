  • Home
  • News
  • Will Yamaha RD350 Be Re-Launched?

Will Yamaha RD350 Be Re-Launched?

News reports have been abuzz with Yamaha filing trademarks for the RZ350 and RZ250 in Japan. Does this mean the Yamaha RD350 will be re-launched? We look at the possibilities.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-May-23 03:32 PM IST
Yamaha-RD350-m1.jpg
Highlights
  • Yamaha patents RZ350 name in Japan
  • The Yamaha RD350 was on sale from the '80s to late '90s in India
  • Two-stroke Yamaha RD350 still enjoys cult status in India

Is Yamaha planning to re-launch the Yamaha RD350? The idea doesn’t seem implausible to resurrect a true modern classic Yamaha with a name which has cult status, not just in India, but around the world. Those of us who have seen the two-stroke Yamaha RD350s zipping around the streets in the 1980s will have fond memories of the sound and aura of the RD350. But two-stroke engines have become history, and if at all Yamaha does decide to resurrect some iconic names from the past, what could the new models be?

 

Also Read: New Yamaha R3, MT-03 To Be Launched In India Soon

 

Yamaha's patent applications in Japan reveal the RZ350 name, along with the RZ250 name. Could these models from the '80s be revived in modern classic avatars? 

 

Also Read: Modern Classic Bikes - New Wave Of British Heavy Metal

 

The Yamaha RD350 is one of the most iconic motorcycles to have been launched in India. It still enjoys cult status even though the RD350 went out of production several decades ago.

 

Reports citing trademark filings in Japan indicate the possibilities of the resurrection of the RZ350 and RZ250 names. Naturally, this development leads to speculation that the Yamaha RD350 name may also be revived, particularly in India. The RD350 is an iconic motorcycle in Indian two-wheeler history which enjoys cult status to this day. But the patent applications for the RZ350 and RZ250 names don’t give any details of any planned new models.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched At Rs. 1.42 Lakh; Now With Traction Control System

 

Yamaha has filed the trademarks under class 12, which include motors and engines for land vehicles, and even parts of vehicles, as well as components. With no information available except the filing of the trademark for the names, it’s difficult to guess what Yamaha is planning. At this point of time, we don’t think that the RD350 model will be revived as such, and even if Yamaha intends to re-launch the RZ350 and RZ250 models, the possibilities are endless. 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Motorcycles In India In The Post-Independence Era

 

In fact, Yamaha could be looking at reviving the models in a modern classic form, with new four-stroke engines. But that is still conjecture at this point of time, and the only confirmation of a mid-size roadster is the launch of the new Yamaha MT-03 in India. The RD350 may continue to solder on with many enthusiasts still owning and riding the bike in India, but even if Yamaha does plan to re-launch the name, it will have to be a very special spiritual successor which will be able to live up to the stature enjoyed by the original RD350 from the ‘80s.

 

(Yamaha RD350 Images Courtesy: Ikjot Singh Bhasin)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Skoda
Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
18.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹40,874
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now