Will Yamaha RD350 Be Re-Launched?

Is Yamaha planning to re-launch the Yamaha RD350? The idea doesn’t seem implausible to resurrect a true modern classic Yamaha with a name which has cult status, not just in India, but around the world. Those of us who have seen the two-stroke Yamaha RD350s zipping around the streets in the 1980s will have fond memories of the sound and aura of the RD350. But two-stroke engines have become history, and if at all Yamaha does decide to resurrect some iconic names from the past, what could the new models be?

Yamaha's patent applications in Japan reveal the RZ350 name, along with the RZ250 name. Could these models from the '80s be revived in modern classic avatars?

The Yamaha RD350 is one of the most iconic motorcycles to have been launched in India. It still enjoys cult status even though the RD350 went out of production several decades ago.

Reports citing trademark filings in Japan indicate the possibilities of the resurrection of the RZ350 and RZ250 names. Naturally, this development leads to speculation that the Yamaha RD350 name may also be revived, particularly in India. The RD350 is an iconic motorcycle in Indian two-wheeler history which enjoys cult status to this day. But the patent applications for the RZ350 and RZ250 names don’t give any details of any planned new models.

Yamaha has filed the trademarks under class 12, which include motors and engines for land vehicles, and even parts of vehicles, as well as components. With no information available except the filing of the trademark for the names, it’s difficult to guess what Yamaha is planning. At this point of time, we don’t think that the RD350 model will be revived as such, and even if Yamaha intends to re-launch the RZ350 and RZ250 models, the possibilities are endless.

In fact, Yamaha could be looking at reviving the models in a modern classic form, with new four-stroke engines. But that is still conjecture at this point of time, and the only confirmation of a mid-size roadster is the launch of the new Yamaha MT-03 in India. The RD350 may continue to solder on with many enthusiasts still owning and riding the bike in India, but even if Yamaha does plan to re-launch the name, it will have to be a very special spiritual successor which will be able to live up to the stature enjoyed by the original RD350 from the ‘80s.

(Yamaha RD350 Images Courtesy: Ikjot Singh Bhasin)