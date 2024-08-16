Login
Yamaha Files Patents For RW Model Series: Will It Be A Retro-Styled Range?

Is Yamaha’s RW series going to borrow cues from its classic models, like the iconic Yamaha RD 350? That’s the big question, since there’s a RW 350 model which is also patented.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha trademarks RW model series in Europe
  • Will Yamaha RW350 be a neo-retro take on the RD350?
  • RW trademakes range from 125 cc to 700 cc models

Yamaha’s recent patent applications in Europe seem to point in the direction of an entire range of new models under the RW name, across multiple engine displacements. Yamaha’s separate trademark applications reveal a RW125, RW155, RW250, RW350 and RW700. According to the trademark filings, these are intended for use with “motorcycles, motor scooters, mopeds, three-wheeled motorcycles, three-wheeled motor scooters, three-wheeled mopeds, and parts and fittings for all the aforesaid goods.”

 

Also Read: Yamaha MT-03 Review


Clearly, the model names under the RW series will be intended for either two-wheelers, or three-wheelers, but it’s more likely going to be a range of new motorcycles, going by the engine displacement numbers. All the new names match models available in Yamaha’s R series sport bikes, as well as MT series naked bikes sold in several markets, including the R125, MT-125, R25, MT-25, as well as R7 and MT-07, together with R15 and MT-15. Of these RW model names, the only missing link is the RW350.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Y-AMT Semi-Automatic Transmission Confirmed


Now, Yamaha also has a few XSR models, which aren’t sold in India, but the R and MT are the sport and naked range, and the smaller displacement RW models aren’t likely to include adventure models, and neither is the Tenere 700 likely to be replaced. So, the question is what type of models will the RW series spawn, considering there is likely to be a whole range spanning 125 cc up till 700 cc models? 

 

Also Read: Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?

 

Yamaha RD 350 m2

Yamaha RD350 images, courtesy of: Ikjot Singh Bhasin

 

Also Read: Will the Yamaha RD350 Be Re-Launched?

 

And then, there’s also the question of the RW350, which does have a nice and somewhat familiar ring to the iconic Yamaha RD350 which was offered on sale in India in the 1980s. Globally, the two-stroke 350 cc parallel-twin also had the RZ350 model, so it’s quite likely that Yamaha may be looking for a new range of retro-styled models under the RW series. Now, that would be interesting. A modern take on the Yamaha RD350, with a four-stroke engine, new tech and engineering could definitely be something which Yamaha may be looking at. More details are awaited.

 

(Source)

  Is Yamaha's RW series going to borrow cues from its classic models, like the iconic Yamaha RD 350? That's the big question, since there's a RW 350 model which is also patented.
