World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs

Here are some of the best motorcycle photographs we have shot over the years

Each photograph is a story in itself. Every time you look at old photos, they take you back to in time, making you remember the story behind it and the amount of fun that was had. As automotive journalists we spend a lot of time with a lot of motorcycles and of course bring you great reviews along with crazy experiences as well. On the occasion of the 2020 World Photography Day, we sift through terabytes of photographs and bring you our favourite motorcycle photos over the last few years. We hope you enjoy these photographs as much as we did when we made them! And a big thank you to our camera persons who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make us look good on motorcycles.

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro

(I see dirt, I will slide! The Multistrada Enduro is a proper beast of a motorcycle )

Executing a perfect power-slide on a motorcycle as beastly as the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro has to be supremely satisfying experience. This photo was taken at the first edition of Ducati DRE Off-Road Days in India when we had a full day of learning off-road techniques, theory and practical lessons and a couple of muddy crashes as well! A day well spent.

Photographer: Azam Siddiqui

BMW F 850 GS

(The suspension on the F 850 GS is always game for a bit of fun, in form of jumps)

Houston, we have lift-off! Seen here is a BMW F 850 GS taking flight and once again, the moment was captured beautifully. The BMW F 850 GS went up against the Triumph Tiger 800 in our middleweight ADV shootout and we clearly remember this day being a rather fun day! And what a motorcycle the F 850 GS turned out to be! Giving tough competition to the Tiger 800 every step of the way!

Photographer: Azam Siddiqui

Hero Xpulse 200

(Now, that's a wonderful wheelie wednesday photograph! On the Hero Xpulse 200)

Light, agile and so much fun! The Hero Xpulse 200 proved to be hoot and a half every time we have ridden the motorcycle. This photograph is from the press ride of the Hero Xpulse at Big Rock MotoPark in Bengaluru. Even with its small, 200 cc engine, the Xpulse offers a surge of torque good enough to go up on one wheel and make for an excellent 'Wheelie Wednesday' photograph.

Photographer: Pawan Dagia

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

(No other Scrambler available on sale right now can match the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC's off-road capability)

Some of the best photographs are made when you take your motorcycle off the beaten path, out of the city! And we did exactly the same with the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC. It is a beautiful modern classic and has off-road capabilities like any middleweight ADV, if not better. We rode the Scrambler 1200 XC in the back and beyond of hills in Himachal, through tough trails, water crossings and couldn't have had a bigger smile on our faces.

Photographer: Azam Siddiqui

BMW S 1000 RR

(The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is an easy bike to manage, despite its overwhelming performance)

What do you get, if you add a motorcycle like the BMW S 1000 RR to a racetrack like the Buddh International Circuit? Loads of excitement and some lovely photographs! The new-generation BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India last year and we had the opportunity to ride this litre-class rocket on India's best racetrack. As if being blown away by the performance wasn't enough, we have some pretty good memories of the ride as well.

Photographer: Azam Siddiqui

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

(The Triumph Bonneville Bobber looks drop-dead gorgeous)

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is perhaps one of the most beautiful motorcycles we have tested in recent times. Its gorgeous lines and retro charm ooze sensuality out of every nut and bolt and we have fallen prey to her looks. A very memorable photograph on a sunny morning when we were out riding the Bonneville Bobber and causing heads to turn.

Photographer: Surya Karan

Ducati Scrambler 1100

(The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a beautiful motorcycle to look at)

It's a shame that the Ducati Scrambler 1100 did not do well in India. It had the performance and made for a lovely looking motorcycle as well. We had a blast riding this motorcycle and got off a few beautiful shots as well. Shot at an undisclosed location in Greater Noida. The sun, the line of trees providing the depth and the interplay of colours!

Photographer: Kingshuk Dutta

Indian FTR 1200

(The Indian FTR 1200 S is unlike anything from Indian Motorcycle, and we love it!)

The Indian FTR 1200 is unlike anything we have ever seen from Indian Motorcycle. It is lithe, sexy and that street tracker design is off the charts! Obviously we had to get some gorgeous photographs of the motorcycle at a gorgeous place too. The Indian FTR 1200 is a hoot to ride and thanks to its design it easily stands out in a sea of motorcycles on any given day.

Photographer: Kingshuk Dutta

Triumph Street Twin

(Like most Triumph modern classics, the Street Twin is a beautiful amalgamation of modern lines and old-school charm)

Apart from being really good-looking, the Triumph Street Twin is one of the most affordable motorcycles in the company's portfolio. And when we got our hands on the updated Street Twin last year, we had to do justice to the beauty of the motorcycle and got this beautiful shot of the motorcycle somewhere in Greater Noida.

Photographer: Azam Siddiqui

BMW G 310 GS

(The BMW G 310 GS feels completely comfortable off tarmac)

The BMW G 310 GS marked the entry of BMW Motorrad in sub 500 cc motorcycle segment. Plus, with the famed 'GS' initials on it, we had to test the how the baby GS fared on tough terrain. Here's a beautiful shot from our first ever ride of the BMW G 310 GS, shot on the outskirts of Gurugram

Photographer: Pawan Dagia

