XPeng Sales Triple In August 2021, Underpinning Chinese EV Boom

Chinese electric car maker XPeng has noted that its sales have tripled in August 2021 reporting 7,214 electric car sales despite recording its highest number of sales in July. Its sales were largely fuelled by the sales of the P7 which alone sold 6,165 while sales of the G3 were hobbled because of the transition towards the G3i hence the sales could've been even better. The G3i is going to be produced by the Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base which is owned by XPeng, which is often dubbed as the Tesla of China.

"In August, the Company began to transition production for the G3 SUV to G3i, the mid-cycle facelift version of G3, to its wholly-owned Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base. As a result, some planned deliveries of the G3 were affected in August. The company expects to start deliveries of the G3i to start in September," said the EV maker in a statement.

Overall, the company has sold 45,992 cars in 2021 alone which is 334 per cent year on year. It will soon unveil the XPeng P5 which will be launched next week on September 15. With three models it should be touching monthly sales upwards of 10,000. It is also expanding the capacity of the Zhaoqing plant to increase manufacturing capacity to 100,000 to 200,000 units per year which means that XPeng expects monthly sales to cross the 15,000 mark.

It also has new plants that are being built in Guangzhou and Wuhan which will start by the end of 2022. It will soon be launching a new SUV the G9 which will be made in these plants.

