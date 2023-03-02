Yezdi Scrambler And Adventure Bikes Receive New Colour Options

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced two new colour options for its existing line-up of Adventure and Scrambler bikes. The Yezdi Adventure will now also be available in ‘Whiteout’, a white shade that the company says was inspired by the snowy terrain, while the Scrambler will now come in the ‘Bold Black’ colour. The Yezdi Adventure Whiteout is priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh while the Scrambler Bold Black will be available at Rs. 2.09 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Launching the two colour options, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said, “The new colourways act as an extension of their personalities and make them look even more stunning in the outdoors.”

Yezdi Adventure with the ‘Whiteout’ paintjob

The two motorcycles come with a six-speed transmission that has an Assist and Slipper clutch as standard and also features a handlebar-mounted USB charging point. Both motorcycles get three ABS modes – Road, Rain & Off-Road. The Adventure also gets Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation as standard.

The Yezdi Adventure is powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder 334cc engine, that produces a power output of 29.8 bhp and peak torque of 29.84 Nm. The Scrambler also features the same 334 cc engine that produces a slightly different power output of 28.7 bhp and torque output of 28.2 Nm.