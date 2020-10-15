Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up

US-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles has introduced its 2021 model line up, with updates across its entire model range. The updated product line includes the reintroduction of the Zero SR/S released earlier this year. The SR/S is Zero's first fully-faired motorcycle, and is said to offer 13 per cent improvement in highway efficiency and range compared to its unfaired sibling, the Zero SR/F. Both bikes carry the company's highest performance figures to date, with 82 kW (110 bhp) motors and can reach speeds of up to 200 kmph. The two models run on Zero's Cypher III operating system, and now all of Zero's bikes feature either the Cypher II or Cypher III operating system.

The Zero SR/F is the streetfighter version based on the Zero SR/S

In addition to the SR/S and SR/F models, Zero's 2021 street line up also includes the FXS, and S models. The FXS gets the option of a modular 3.6 kWh battery or a 7.2 kWh model, and the S and SR offer higher speeds and power than the FXS, as well as the option for more battery range. The SR is capable of up to 350 km of range, with 153 Nm of torque, and will be available with red and black colourway and a 14.4 kWh power pack.

The Zero DSR is the trail-focussed dual-sport, built for the daily commute, as well as off-road adventures

Zero's trail-focussed electric bikes include the FX, DS, DSR and the DSR Black Forest models, with all models with similar performance specs, but feature components better suited for off-road riding. These dual-purpose electric bikes can handle the daily commute, as well as take on some off-road adventures. The DSR Black Forest is Zero's true adventure-style bike that was unveiled late last year. It's built on the same platform as the DSR, but offer upgrades suitable for ADV riding. The Zero range of electric motorcycles begins at $9,295 (approximately ₹ 6.8 lakh) for the FX and FXS models, and go up to $18,995 (approximately ₹ 14 lakh) for the DSR Black Forest, and $19,995 (approximately ₹ 16.70 lakh) for the full-faired Zero SR/S model. Zero bikes are not available on sale in India.

