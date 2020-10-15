New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up

California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles has unveiled its range of electric bikes for 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Zero Motorcycles range includes new colours and minor updates expand View Photos
The 2021 Zero Motorcycles range includes new colours and minor updates

Highlights

  • 2021 Zero Motorcycles line-up announced with new colours
  • Zero Motorcycles is a US-based electric motorcycle manufacturer
  • Zero is one of the leading electric motorcycle brands around the world

US-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles has introduced its 2021 model line up, with updates across its entire model range. The updated product line includes the reintroduction of the Zero SR/S released earlier this year. The SR/S is Zero's first fully-faired motorcycle, and is said to offer 13 per cent improvement in highway efficiency and range compared to its unfaired sibling, the Zero SR/F. Both bikes carry the company's highest performance figures to date, with 82 kW (110 bhp) motors and can reach speeds of up to 200 kmph. The two models run on Zero's Cypher III operating system, and now all of Zero's bikes feature either the Cypher II or Cypher III operating system.

Also Read: Polaris Joins Hands With Zero Motorcycles To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles

q6gafeq4

The Zero SR/F is the streetfighter version based on the Zero SR/S

In addition to the SR/S and SR/F models, Zero's 2021 street line up also includes the FXS, and S models. The FXS gets the option of a modular 3.6 kWh battery or a 7.2 kWh model, and the S and SR offer higher speeds and power than the FXS, as well as the option for more battery range. The SR is capable of up to 350 km of range, with 153 Nm of torque, and will be available with red and black colourway and a 14.4 kWh power pack.

Also Read: Zero Motorcycle Unveils Electric Streetfighter

6idrvg5s

The Zero DSR is the trail-focussed dual-sport, built for the daily commute, as well as off-road adventures

Also Read: Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models

0 Comments

Zero's trail-focussed electric bikes include the FX, DS, DSR and the DSR Black Forest models, with all models with similar performance specs, but feature components better suited for off-road riding. These dual-purpose electric bikes can handle the daily commute, as well as take on some off-road adventures. The DSR Black Forest is Zero's true adventure-style bike that was unveiled late last year. It's built on the same platform as the DSR, but offer upgrades suitable for ADV riding. The Zero range of electric motorcycles begins at $9,295 (approximately ₹ 6.8 lakh) for the FX and FXS models, and go up to $18,995 (approximately ₹ 14 lakh) for the DSR Black Forest, and $19,995 (approximately ₹ 16.70 lakh) for the full-faired Zero SR/S model. Zero bikes are not available on sale in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Ducati Multistrada V4 May Be Called V4 Granturismo
Ducati Multistrada V4 May Be Called V4 Granturismo
Stuttgart Airport To Feature World's First Automated Valet Service In Partnership With Mercedes, Bosch and Apcoa 
Stuttgart Airport To Feature World's First Automated Valet Service In Partnership With Mercedes, Bosch and Apcoa 
Marchesini Wheels Founder Roberto Marchesini Passes Away
Marchesini Wheels Founder Roberto Marchesini Passes Away
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
BMW Motorrad WSBK Team Use 3D Printing At The Track
BMW Motorrad WSBK Team Use 3D Printing At The Track
Higher-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Variants Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Upgrades
Higher-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Variants Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Upgrades
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Aston Martin DB11

Coupe, 12 Kmpl
Aston Martin DB11
Price Starts
₹ 4.27 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 8,86,382 9% / 5 yrs

Lexus RC F

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Lexus RC F
Price Starts
₹ 2 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,15,167 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities