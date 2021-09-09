2021 Hyundai i20 N Line Review

The N Line is to Hyundai what AMG is to Mercedes or M Performance is to BMW. Well, sort of! And Hyundai recently launched its first ever 'N' model in India, the i20 N Line. Now, my colleague Shubham brought you the first look of the car and Siddharth further explained the significance of the N line coming to India on the carandbike show! We are here in Udaipur, to drive the new Hyundai i20 N Line! Test it, put it through its paces and see how different a character it has when compared to the standard i20.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 N Line Launched In India

Performance and Dynamics

(The i20 N Line gets firmer suspension by up to 30%. It works well on good roads, but jolts will be felt inside the cabin on bad roads. More confidence when cornering the car hard)

Right! I am straightaway seated, belted and off the mark! I mean the performance is the key USP here, so that's where we begin! The i20 N Line trim is offered only with the top-spec 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with either the iMT unit or the 7-speed DCT unit, which you get on the regular i20 too. Of course, there are a few significant differences between the standard i20 and the N Line. Hyundai says that the suspension has been made tauter, Hyundai says by up to 30 per cent! Well, there is a perceptible difference and it is more pronounced when you throw the car around a corner! The car holds its line better, gives you more confidence and feels more planted as well.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 N Line: All You Need To Know

(More weight added to the steering. Feels better to hold, feedback improves slightly )

Then, Hyundai also says that the steering has been slightly recalibrated to offer more weight at higher speeds and a better centre feel. After spending a few hours with the car, we would say that there isn't a world of a difference between how the steering feels on the standard car and how it feels on the N Line, but that sense of added weight, offers a touch better feel when you chuck the car hard into a corner.

(Disc brake on all four wheels means slightly better stopping power. Brakes still feel a bit spongy though)

Further bolstering the sporty credentials, the i20 N Line gets disc brakes on all four wheels, paddle-shifters on the DCT variant and a throatier, richer exhaust note! Our opinion is that the i20 N Line is perhaps the best-sounding car in the Rs.10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh bracket. It sounds really good! The paddle-shifters definitely make the drive more engaging and four disc brakes mean the bite becomes slightly more potent, by 1.4 per cent, or so Hyundai says! Although, the brakes still have that slight spongy feeling which hasn't completely gone away.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 N Line: Top 5 Highlights

Specifications Hyundai i20 N Line Displacement 998 cc Max Output 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor makes 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm, with a peak torque output of 172 Nm coming in between 1,500-4,000 rpm. Our experience with the i20 suggests that the engine is sporty, has that go-fast vibe that you are looking for. The initial response from the DCT is a bit dull but once you put the car into sport mode, things start looking better.

(Paddleshifts make the car more engaging to drive, especially when instant acceleration is needed )

So, we told you how it drives and how it handles! But how does it do when you drive it sedately, in the city and over broken roads, you are going to feel the undulations inside the cabin! On smooth tarmac, the car seems to glide, but bad roads are likely to be a problem.

Features & Safety

(Gets the same 10.25-inch touchscreen as the i20 Asta. Smartphone connectivity and BlueLink technology are standard fitments)

The features list is identical to the standard i20's range-topping Asta trims with creature comforts like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluelink technology with over 58 connected features, Bose surround sound system, wireless charging, auto climate control, cruise control and ambient lighting among others. Hyundai also offers 16 free of charge over the air (OTA) updates for maps. In terms of safety, the car gets six airbags, reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist

Design

(New colour and sporty bumpers along with a new alloy wheel design give the i20 N Line more presence than the regular model)

Right! Apart from its dynamics, the i20 N Line also gets significant design updates. There's a different, sharper bumper up front, gloss black elements, the N Line logo and a chequered flag pattern for the front grille! Sleek...The red accents strewn all around the car, a sexier bumper at the rear with a pronounced diffuser, twin-pipe exhaust and a spoiler along with new colour schemes add that delectable sporty flavour. And of course, you have those cool-looking 16-inch alloys with red brake callipers too.

(Interior done in all black. Sportiness quotient upped by the red bits peppered around the cabin. Gearknob and steering wheel are wrapped in leather)

The interior too sees a lovely blend of all-black, peppered with splashes of red, leather-wrapped gearknob and a chunky steering wheel, N line badges on the seats, Aluminium pedals and the works. Quite likeable indeed!

Pricing and Variants

(Hyundai i20 N Line offered in three variants - N6 iMT, N8 iMT and N8 DCT)

There are three variants of the i20 N Line on sale - the N6 iMT, N8 iMT and the N8 DCT. Prices start at Rs. 9.84 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) for these three models. There is a premium OF about Rs. 52,000 for N8 models over the Asta trim of the standard i20.

(The Hyundai i20 N Line is perhaps the best-sounding car in the Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh bracket)

Its biggest rival currently is the Volkswagen Polo, a car which is over 10 years old but still packs a solid punch in terms of performance. Prices for the Polo with the 1.0-litre TSI engine start at Rs. 7.70 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.99 lakh, with a total of 7 variants on offer, making it significantly more affordable than the i20 N Line.

Verdict

(The i20 N Line's biggest rival is the Volkswagen Polo, with the 1.0-litre TSI engine)

If you have the budget and there's a hint of driving enthusiast in you, the i20 N Line promises to deliver a better, richer, more engaging driving experience. Good performance, a throatier exhaust note and exclusivity are guaranteed. Else, the standard i20 does the job equally well.