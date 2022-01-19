2022 Audi Q7 Facelift Review: Return Of The Grand SUV

The Audi Q7 has been the go-to SUV for the affluent in India for many years. After an absence that lasted a while partly due to the pandemic, the facelift of the 2nd generation of the SUV has finally come to India. And it gets its fair share of changes that also includes a new heart. It joins the ever-expanding Q range of Audi in the country with the likes of Q2, Q5, Q8 and RSQ8 already a part of brand's portfolio. The car is now assembled at the company's plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and is being offered in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology.

Design

The new Q7 gets a redesigned grille and Matrix LED headlamps.

Now in some ways this car reminds you of the pre-facelift model and also the previous generation. The curves are somewhat back, the car is more rounded than before and therefore fits into that Q7 character a little more than earlier. New design elements on the face of the vehicle include the single frame grille that has a lot of chrome on it. The brand-new headlamps get beautiful looking matrix LED lights, but only on the higher technology trim. They also get dynamic turn indicators. 19-inch alloys are standard on the car and the round wheel arches add to its appeal.

The car continues to be as imposing as it always was.

The rear too has been restyled and there's a striking chrome strip that connects the sleeker LED tail lamps which also come with dynamic indicators. Overall, the car continues to be as imposing as it always was and that will continue to be one of its USPs. There are 5 body colours you can choose from including the Navarra Blue you see in the pictures.

Tech & Interior

New dual touchscreens are a bug highlight inside the new Q7.

A modern premium looking cabin is what you get inside the new Q7 which is full of tech and yes, its nicely designed as well. The first thing you notice are the new dual touch screens which means there are lesser number of buttons when compared to earlier. The screens get acoustic and haptic feedback so it's good to use them. They also are very responsive and there's amazing clarity as well. The virtual cockpit is now a standard feature on the Q7 and that always adds to the appeal of the car. This higher technology trim also gets a premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system. The cars now also gets the Audi smartphone interface, wireless charger and Hey Audi voice command feature as well.

The 2nd row in the new Q7 is a comfortable place to be in.

There are Saiga Beige and Okapi brown upholstery options in the cabin and what you see in the pictures is the former. A new feature in the Q7 is the Air ionizer with fragrance that makes the air inside the cabin cleaner. On the 2nd row, there's ample amount of leg space and I was very happy with the knee room, the shoulder room as well as the head room. Only the thigh support could've been a little better. For added comfort Audi has provided a centre armrest with cup holders, 4 zone climate control, sunblinds and yes, a huge panoramic sunroof just makes you feel better about being in a space like this. A third row of seats means the SUV offers you the practicality of carrying more passengers or loading more luggage. The 3rd row is a comfortable place to be in at least for short distances. You also get gesture-controlled opening of the boot lid - another new feature on the SUV.

Dynamics

The Audi Q7 facelift comes with just one Petrol engine option.

The Q7 is Petrol only now and unlike earlier this petrol engine is bigger, more powerful. So earlier there was an option of a bigger 3.0 litre diesel and a 2.0 litre smaller petrol, but now you have a bigger 6-cylinder 2,995 cc Petrol engine which makes 335 bhp @ 5,200-6,400 rpm. This engine actually suits the character of the Q7 much more as it does more justice to a huge car like the Q7. It propels this really heavy SUV from 0-100 kmph in under 5.9 secs, and that is really good for a car of this size and shape. The car can reach top speed of 250 kmph. But the best part according to me is the torque figure and where it kicks in – 500 Nm and it gets to you at 1370 rpm that's really good and contributes to getting a fun drive on this vehicle. An 8-speed Tiptronic also is well suited for the low-end torque of the turbocharged V6.

The Q7 has is a 48V mild hybrid system with coasting function.

There's no cylinder deactivation tech here like we've seen on a lot of cars in the VW family including cars from Audi but what the Q7 has is a 48V mild hybrid system that contributes to you getting a slightly higher fuel efficiency on this otherwise gas guzzling motor. It has a coasting function where at speeds above 55 kmph till up to 160 kmph if you take your foot off the accelerator and sometimes even the car prompts you to do that the engine gets cut off for as long as 40 seconds which means you will definitely save some fuel. What will not help in saving some fuel is the quattro all-wheel drive system but will provide all the traction you're looking for in difficult situations.

Ride & Handling

You have as many as 7 driving modes to choose from in the new Q7.

Sitting high up in the range the Q7 is expected to give a really plush ride and that is exactly what is does. A major factor is adaptive air suspension which is standard on this car. It takes care of undulating surfaces ensuring jerks are felt to a minimum inside the cabin. That's not all you have as many as 7 driving modes to choose from - Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Efficiency, Individual, on road and off road. So, despite the huge dimensions of the car there's always that one mode that will suit you and family's driving and commuting style the best way. It all depends if you want to have more fun, comfort or even efficiency. The steering too gives the right kind of feel and feedback depending on the mode you're driving in. Brakes also perform well, and this monster of an SUV stops rather quickly.

Safety

The new Audi Q7 gets more safety features than earlier.

Now you expect a fair bit of safety on a car like the Q7 and for starters you get as many as 8 airbags on this SUV but what's new here is the Lane Departure Warning system with Steering Assist. It's a handy feature especially on our traffic laden roads. It works really well as you get proper indicators on the virtual cockpit and that makes your drive simpler, easier, and safer. Another new feature is the park assist plus with 360-degree camera. Available only on the technology trim, it helps in tight parking situations more so when you're driving this big a car. However, what you miss a head up display on the SUV.

Verdict

Changed design may contribute in taking Audi back to the top of the segment it once ruled.

The Q7 facelift is in many ways an improved car and wait for it has been worth it. Yes, some of you may miss the big Diesel engine on it but many new features have certainly increased it appeal. So has the changed design which may contribute in taking Audi back to the top of the segment it once ruled. The Q7 will compete against the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC 90 in the market and we expect it to be priced starting at around Rs. 90 lakh, ex-showroom.