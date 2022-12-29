In 2022, there has been a mixed bag of reviews across two-wheelers with petrol-powered internal combustion engines and electric two-wheelers. But one thing that stood out for us at car&bike is that most of the scooters we reviewed in 2022 have been electric scooters. From Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter to the much talked-about Ola S1 Pro, as well as Simple Energy’s upcoming scooter, we reviewed them all. Here’s a look at the best scooter video reviews of 2022.

Vida V1 Pro



The Vida V1 Pro, the first electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp, commands a premium price tag. But it also boasts of a few unique features, like removable batteries, a buyback scheme, and a three-day test ride for prospective customers. Here’s a look at our first impressions of the Vida V1 Pro.

Ola S1 Pro



Easily the most talked-about electric scooter of 2022, and for a variety of reasons, the Ola S1 Pro made a strong impression with us. Now, of course, it gets more features, courtesy the latest MoveOS 3 software update. Nevertheless, here’s our take on the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

Simple ONE



The Simple ONE electric scooter is yet to be delivered to customers. And Simple Energy invited us to sample what the company said at the time is a pre-production model. There were a few things which could have been better, and needs ironing out, but the Simple ONE made a strong and positive first impression. Here’s our take on the Simple ONE electric scooter.

Bounce Infinity E1



The USP of the Bounce Infinity E1 is that it features swappable batteries, a first for an electric scooter in India, offering battery-as-a-service. Its other biggest strength is the affordable price tag. Here’s our take on the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter.

Ather 450X Vs TVS iQube



An electric scooter from a legacy manufacturer, the TVS iQube takes on the current benchmark, the Ather 450X, from Ather Energy. Here’s our take on an interesting comparison, checking out the strengths and weaknesses of both these electric scooters.

Suzuki Avenis 125



The Suzuki Avenis 125 boasts of sharp styling, and a tried and tested platform from Suzuki’s bestselling Access 125. Here’s a look at what we think of its design and performance, and our overall impressions about the Suzuki Avenis 125.