BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures

BMW India launched the updated X5 earlier this year. While the luxury SUV did receive a a considerable price hike over its predecessor, BMW does offer a bunch of upgrades along with a significantly improved cabin. Let’s take a look at them in these detailed pictures.

You can’t talk about a BMW these days without bringing the grille in the picture. Thankfully, the X5’s big grille looks proportional to the overall size of the SUV. In fact, like the X7 the Grille is also illuminated and ights up at night.

It gets new slimmer headlamps with C-shaped LED daytime running lamps and a more aggressive bumper in the M Sport variant.





It now gets 21-inch wheels and blue brake calipers in this M Sport variant. These wheels suit the muscular X5’s size very well but it affects the ride quality a bit too.

The rear design is mostly unchanged but gets a new 3D effect for the LED tail lights. The bumper looks especially sporty in the petrol-powered version.

On the inside, the dashboard has received a major overhaul. It now gets a connected single-piece curved display that houses both a 14.9-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

The touchscreen system runs BMW’s new OS8, which also houses the AC controls. While this it certainly futuristic, it also means you’ll have to take your eyes off the road to make even slight adjustments to the AC.

It has 4-zone climate control but the AC vents follow a minimalistic look. It now gets stalks for AC vent adjustment which are a little flimsy on the extreme ends of the car. There’s X5 badging on the dashboard with graphics finished in carbon fibre. The gear lever is now a small toggle switch.

The powered front seats get a heating and cooling function. This M Sport version gets a heads-up display and air suspension. The 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system is superb, you get soft-close doors, adaptive LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof.

The rear seats get comfortable cushioning for the headrests, sunblinds, and the big panoramic sunroof adds airiness to the cabin.

India doesn’t get the three-row version. Instead, we get a massive 650-litre boot space with a split opening tailgate.

The X5 facelift now gains a 48V mild hybrid that helps with 11 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. This is in addition to the 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine that delivers 376 bhp and 520 Nm of torque.

It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and its capable of doing 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.

The X5 gets AWD system as standard and with the wide grippy tyres, its brilliant on the corners for an SUV of its size and stature.

Prices start at Rs 94 lakh for the X Line variant and end at Rs 1.07 crore. It is a lot more expensive than before but has also gained in terms of features and quality. If you want an SUV and like driving, then the BMW X5 makes a serious case for itself.