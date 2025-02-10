Festivals Of India With Volkswagen: Celebrating Lohri In Punjab

Lohri is a festival celebrated in northern India, on the day when days start becoming longer, marking the beginning of the end of winter, and the onset of the harvest season. With Punjab widely known as “India’s bread basket” because of its large farming community, it was only apt that we drive to the hinterland of Punjab, to a “pind” or village, to experience the essence of Lohri, in a Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Sport was our companion on the drive across the expressways of northern India, northwest out of Delhi and then north to the outskirts of Patiala in Punjab. Out on the open road, the Taigun GT Plus Sport makes light work of covering long distances in comfort and ease. The 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine with 148 bhp and 250 Nm on tap makes despatches the kilometres with ease, while making the driver feel engaged with the quick-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and meaty performance.

To understand the essence of Lohri, I am to meet with an old friend Gurpreet Singh, a local, who has agreed to take me to a village, to experience Lohri celebrations first hand, in the way, it has always been celebrated in Punjab. Not quite the urban party that this festival has been transformed into, but the way simple village folk still celebrate it – with the community coming together for the festivities during the course of the day.

On Lohri, people light bonfires, sing and dance together, marking the end of winter and the onset of longer days. Singing and dancing form an intrinsic part of Lohri celebrations, and children participate in it as well, going from house to house, collecting “Lohri.” With the sun going down, a community bonfire is lit and singing and dancing begin around the communal bonfire.

To reach this village, we had to get off the highway and drive through narrow country roads, over some gravel trails and navigate through some tight village lanes. The Volkswagen GT Plus Sport proved to be capable and comfortable, no matter the driving conditions or the surfaces that we encountered. With blacked out accents on the bodywork and wheels, the Taigun GT Plus Sport strikes an elegant and handsome pose, whether cruising through the open highways, or even when parked in front of a field of mustard blooms.

In the afternoon, I joined a band of young boys, collecting Lohri, door to door. And soon, it was time for something more exciting, at least for my young companions – kite flying. Apparently, kite flying is a part of Lohri celebrations, and it made me want to try my hand at it as well, after many, many years.

As the sun began going down, the spirit of Lohri came alive, in a display of the sense of togetherness, that is so evident around the community bonfire. Around the bonfire, the music, the singing and dancing began, and it became evident that Lohri isn’t just a festival, it’s a celebration of life itself. And in this village, we became one with the community, almost getting a sense of belonging here, of being part of a larger family.

It was soon time to hit the road, and then it struck me. Life is all about experiences and having the right companion to navigate through those experiences. For me, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport proved to be a capable and entertaining companion. As I opened the door, and eased myself behind the wheel, the Taigun’s cabin enveloped me with a familiar sense of warmth and comfort – a feeling not unlike the one I had in this small village of simple people with warm and friendly smiles. It’s time to head back, but I knew the Taigun will make the journey worthwhile – cocooned in comfort and enveloped in entertainment and engagement during the drive back home, to the city.

Festivals of India With Volkswagen - Lohri Image Gallery: