A Practical Stand for Bikes Without a Main Stand

A paddock stand lifts the rear wheel off the ground, making chain cleaning, lubrication, tire checks, and storage easier. It’s especially useful for motorcycles without a main stand, providing support for routine maintenance.

Strong, Stable Support

Designed for bikes up to 220 kg, this stand has rotatable swing-arm rests for a secure grip and extra torsional supports for added rigidity. Double-bearing wheels help provide a smooth lift, and the sturdy construction is suited to regular garage use.

Choose the Right Fitting for Your Bike

The stand comes with two lifting-arm options: U-shaped spool attachments and L-shaped fork attachments. Use the option that matches your motorcycle’s swing arm and fittings. The lateral adjusters help set the stand width to suit the bike, and the rubber-covered contact points help protect the fitting area.

Easy to Assemble and Store

The stand comes in separate parts and is straightforward to assemble with the supplied bolts, washers, and nuts. Its dismantlable design makes it easier to store when it’s not in use. The wheels also make it easier to reposition the stand and supported bike around your workspace.

Safe Use

This is a two-person operation: one person steadies the motorcycle while the other raises or lowers it. Use the stand on a firm, smooth, level surface, and make sure the lifting arms are fitted securely before lifting.

What’s in the Box?

The package includes the stand components, lifting arms, spool and fork attachments, and the required assembly hardware.

Compatibility

Check that the stand and lifting attachments suit your motorcycle before use. It is not suitable for the Yezdi Roadster.

Where to Buy

The paddock stand is available on Amazon and the GrandPitstop website for Rs. 3,699. Prices and availability may vary.