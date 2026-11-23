Before comparing it with motorcycles, let's understand where the gaming budget goes. The PS5 Pro is not officially available in India, so buyers currently have to rely on imported units. These typically cost around ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 at gaming stores, with some online listings asking considerably more and no Sony India warranty.

Then comes GTA 6, which is available for PS5 and PS5 Pro. The Standard Edition is listed at ₹7,499 on the Indian PlayStation Store, while the Pro version offers enhanced support for the game.

A complete setup also needs a suitable 4K television or monitor, along with any additional accessories you want. Depending on what you already own and the imported console's price, the total can approach ₹1.6 lakh.

The important distinction is that ₹1.6 lakh is an illustrative complete-setup budget, not an official PS5 Pro package price. You could spend less if you already own a good display, or considerably more if you want a premium television and additional accessories.

Six Bikes You Could Buy Instead of a PS5 Pro Setup

Here is where the comparison gets interesting. A ₹1.6 lakh budget puts several popular Indian motorcycles within reach, including sporty 160cc commuters and a 350cc roadster. The following prices use Delhi ex-showroom figures for a consistent comparison, and actual on-road costs will be higher.

Motorcycle Approx. Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Engine TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ₹1.20 lakh onwards 159.7cc Bajaj Pulsar N160 ₹1.22 lakh onwards 164.82cc Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹1.38 lakh onwards 349cc Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ₹1.27 lakh onwards 163.2cc Honda SP160 ₹1.18 lakh onwards 162.71cc Yamaha FZ-S Fi ₹1.30 lakh onwards 149cc

Prices are indicative starting ex-showroom Delhi prices. Variant selection, registration, insurance and other charges affect the final on-road cost.

1. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V : For the Performance Enthusiast

The Apache RTR 160 4V is an interesting alternative if you enjoy performance-oriented motorcycles and sharp handling. Its 159.7cc engine produces 17.55 PS and 14.73 Nm, making it one of the more performance-focused options in this comparison. The 2026 range also gets an LED projector headlamp, slipper clutch and different equipment depending on the variant.

Why buy it? You get an engaging motorcycle for everyday commutes and occasional spirited rides without spending the entire gaming budget.

2. Bajaj Pulsar N160 : For Everyday Performance

The Pulsar N160 offers a slightly different experience, combining everyday usability with a sporty riding character. Its standard 164.82cc engine produces 16 PS, while the newer N160 S and SS versions get a 165cc four-valve engine producing 18.5 PS. The newer versions also introduce electronic throttle control, multiple riding modes and a TFT display, depending on the variant.

Why buy it? If you want a sporty motorcycle that remains practical for daily use, the Pulsar makes a strong case.

3. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 : For the Retro Roadster Experience

The Hunter 350 is the biggest engine option in this comparison. Its 349cc engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, giving it a more relaxed riding character than the smaller 160cc motorcycles. Its roadster styling, accessible 790mm seat height and relatively compact proportions make it an appealing option for city riders who want the Royal Enfield experience without moving to a larger, heavier model.

Why buy it? You get a distinctive roadster with a larger engine and a different ownership experience from the typical 160cc commuter.

4. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V : For a Tech-Loaded Street Bike

The updated Xtreme 160R 4V brings a more modern electronics package to the 160cc segment. Its 163.2cc engine is paired with features such as ride-by-wire, three riding modes, cruise control and a TFT display, depending on the variant. This makes it an interesting choice for riders who want modern technology alongside a sporty motorcycle.

Why buy it? You get a feature-rich street motorcycle without moving into a much more expensive segment.

5. Honda SP160 : For Comfort and Everyday Reliability

The Honda SP160 takes a more practical approach to the segment. Its 162.71cc engine produces 13.2 PS and 14.8 Nm, with a five-speed gearbox and an upright riding position. The motorcycle also gets a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity and a USB Type-C charging port, making it suitable for riders who want a comfortable daily commuter with a little extra road presence.

Why buy it? If your priority is everyday commuting rather than outright performance, the SP160 deserves consideration.

6. Yamaha FZ-S Fi : For Easy City Riding

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi is a more accessible option for riders who prioritise city-friendly performance and manageable everyday riding. Its 149cc engine produces around 12.2 bhp, while its relatively light build makes it easier to handle in crowded traffic. The 2026 range also includes a hybrid version, giving buyers another option depending on their budget and preferences

Why buy it? It makes sense if you want a comfortable, relatively simple motorcycle for regular commuting rather than a high-performance machine.

What Do You Actually Get for ₹1.6 Lakh?

The biggest difference is what your money buys beyond the initial purchase. A gaming setup gives you entertainment at home, while a motorcycle becomes a means of transport, weekend recreation and potentially a daily companion. However, neither purchase ends with the initial payment.

Expense or Benefit PS5 Pro + GTA 6 Motorcycle Initial purchase Console, game and display Bike, registration and insurance Additional spending Games, subscriptions and accessories Fuel, servicing and riding gear Everyday use Home entertainment Daily transportation Maintenance Controllers, display and console care Tyres, brakes, engine oil and servicing Resale Depends on condition and demand Depends on model, condition and market demand Practical benefit Entertainment Personal mobility

There is also an important ownership consideration with the PS5 Pro. An imported unit may not receive Sony India's warranty support, which makes the purchase riskier than buying an officially supported console. A motorcycle, meanwhile, comes with its own manufacturer warranty and a much more established service network.

Should You Buy a PS5 Pro Setup or a Motorcycle?

The answer depends on what you are actually missing in your life. If you already have reliable transportation and spend most of your free time gaming, a PS5 Pro and GTA 6 setup could provide far more entertainment value. However, if you commute regularly, want independence or have been planning to buy your first motorcycle, putting the same money towards a bike could make more sense.

The Hunter 350 offers the largest engine and a distinctive roadster experience, while the Apache and Pulsar are better suited to buyers looking for sporty everyday motorcycles. The Honda SP160 and Yamaha FZ-S Fi lean towards practical commuting, while the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V brings more technology into the mix.

Gaming Setup or Two Wheels?

A ₹1.6 lakh gaming setup can give you access to GTA 6, a premium console experience and countless hours of entertainment. But the same budget can put you on a motorcycle that you can use for commuting, exploring and weekend rides. The real difference is that one purchase stays at home, while the other can take you places. Vice City can wait. Your next ride might not.