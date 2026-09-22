2026 Apache RTR 160 4V Top Variant: What’s New?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has continued to evolve with updates aimed at keeping it competitive in the feature-heavy 160 cc motorcycle segment. For 2026, TVS has focused its attention on the top-spec version, adding technology and convenience features rather than making major changes to the motorcycle's mechanical package.

5-inch TFT Display With Google Maps Mirroring

The biggest update on the top-spec Apache RTR 160 4V is the new 5-inch TFT display. The larger full-colour screen gives a more modern interface while making key riding information easier to read. Additionally, the display supports Google Maps mirroring, allowing navigation information to be shown directly on the motorcycle's screen. This is particularly useful for riders who rely on their smartphones for navigation, as they can follow turn-by-turn directions with more ease.

Panic Brake Alert

The Apache RTR 160 4V also gets a Panic Brake Alert system. As the name suggests, it is designed to alert vehicles and riders behind when the motorcycle undergoes hard emergency braking. The feature helps with better rear visibility during sudden braking, giving following traffic an additional indication that the motorcycle is slowing down rapidly. While there is no change in the braking hardware, it adds a layer of active safety to the motorcycle.

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Type-C Charging Port

Another convenience addition is a type-C charging port. With smartphones playing a bigger role in everyday lives, particularly for navigation, music and communication, having an integrated charging option helps a long way. The type-C interface is more standard now with the current crop of smartphones in the market compared to USB-A type charging port.

Pricing

The top-spec 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at around ₹1.41 lakh. The higher-spec version carries a premium for its additional technology and convenience features, with the new TFT display and connected functions. For buyers looking at the upper end of the 160 cc segment, these updates give the Apache RTR 160 4V a more contemporary equipment list while retaining the motorcycle's sporty positioning.

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Conclusion

The 2026 update can be summed up as improving the rider's interaction with the motorcycle rather than changing its fundamental character. The 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring add premium feel to the cockpit, while Panic Brake Alert and the Type-C charging port add functionality.