Nissan Pixo Micro EV Unveiled: Gets Pixelated Styling, 259 km Range

Nissan has revealed the Pixo, a new electric A-segment city car designed specifically for European markets. It shares its underpinnings with the Renault Twingo but gets a distinct Nissan take on the design. The Pixo has been developed jointly with Renault, with Nissan responsible for the design. Production will take place at Renault's Novo Mesto facility in Slovenia.

Nissan Pixo: Exterior

While the Pixo is based on the Twingo, Nissan has gone to some lengths to make the new EV look different. The design takes a much more square, pixel-inspired approach, with a flattened nose, squared headlights with 7-shaped DRLs and a broad stance. The lower grille opening is made up of small square elements; while there is a small smiley etched on the right side.

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At the rear, the Pixo gets a flat tail section and square taillights. Furthermore, it gets a flat roof and a steeply raked windscreen. A small smiling pixel motif is also found on the taillight. The Pixo measures 3,796mm long, 1,790mm wide and 1,512mm tall, with a 2,492mm wheelbase.

Nissan Pixo: Interior

Inside, the Pixo gets a long panel with a layered dashboard which has pointed ends on top. Along with the infotainment and driver’s display, physical controls and knobs are still part of the package for key functions. Notably, there is no centre console here, with some storage space dividing the front chairs.

The equipment list includes Google built-in, with Google's Gemini AI assistant, along with Nissan's connected services. The steering wheel is a three-spoke flat-bottom unit with mounted controls. The gear lever is mounted on the column behind the wheel.

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Despite its small footprint, the Pixo offers a 356-litre boot with the rear seats in place, which expands to 1,221 litres with them folded. The standard driver-assistance package includes automated emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance, while Nissan's e-Pedal system is also available.



Nissan Pixo: Powertrain and battery

Nissan hasn't changed the recipe when it comes to powertrain and battery pack. The Pixo gets the same running gear as the Twingo, which is a 27.5kWh LFP battery returning a claimed range of up to 259 km on the WLTP cycle. The electric motor produces 80.4 bhp, while 50kW DC rapid charging is standard. Nissan says a 15-80 per cent charge takes 28 minutes. The car also gets 11kW bidirectional AC charging.