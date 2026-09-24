Tata Aeris Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- Tata Aeris replaces the Tigor
- Shares similarities with the Tiago
- Features an all-new design
The Tata Tigor has been in the Indian market for almost a decade. Now, the ‘Tigor’ name is set to be replaced by the Tata ‘Aeris’. The Aeris is expected to sit on the same platform as the Tigor, but it gets a major makeover, both on the exterior and interior. The launch of this subcompact sedan is slated for tomorrow, and here’s what you can expect from it.
Tata Aeris: Exterior
Teasers released by the company and several spy shots reveal that the Aeris is going to feature a completely new face, leaving behind the design language of the Tigor. Although it carries the same silhouette, there are several exterior changes.
At the front, it will get a new LED headlight setup, along with fog lights fitted at the corners of the bumper. Moreover, the bumper gets a minimalist layout featuring air curtains that draw air from the front and direct it towards the brakes.
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The headlights are expected to feature a reflector-based all-LED setup. Surrounding the headlights will be the thin LED DRLs. It will retain the thick black bar connecting the headlights on either side. Overall, the front design will be simple yet sharp.
At the side, we expect the design to remain largely the same, as it retains a similar silhouette to the Tata Tigor. However, there will be a new alloy wheel design.
The rear will be heavily redesigned with a new set of taillights connecting LED strip running across both sides. The taillight setup will be all-LED, with the indicators integrated. The boot lid will feature a subtle spoiler to make the rear look sharper.
Tata Aeris: Interior
Tata also revealed the interior in a new teaser. The interior is very subtle and features a beige colour theme, with the AC vents, AC controls, steering wheel and infotainment system finished in dark grey/black.
From the teaser, we know that it will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system with a 360-degree camera. For safety, the Aeris will also be equipped with a dashcam.
There are physical controls for the air conditioning, which can be adjusted using knobs.
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The steering wheel gets physical buttons for call and audio controls. Moreover, it will come with paddle shifters, which will be a first for the brand’s compact sedan family.
In the centre console, the gear lever has been deleted and replaced by a gear knob. Alongside this, there is a wireless smartphone charging pad and USB Type-C ports.
Overall, the interior appears to share several elements with the Tata Tiago, including the new steering wheel and infotainment system.
Tata Aeris: Powertrain Details
The Tata Aeris is expected to get the same powertrain options as the Tata Tigor: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, which can be paired with manual and AMT gearboxes. The same engine is also available with the CNG variants. However, the Aeris could feature the dual-cylinder CNG technology seen on the Tata Punch CNG.
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