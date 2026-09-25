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Tata Aeris Launch Highlights: Prices, Exterior, Interior, Specifications

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Sep 25, 2026, 10:15 AM
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Tata Aeris Launch Highlights: Prices, Exterior, Interior, Specifications
Highlights
  • Tata Aeris India launch today
  • Tigor makes way for Aeris nameplate in Tata's portfolio
  • Aeris to get an overhauled exterior, interior

The Tata Tigor has been on sale in India for nearly a decade, but its name will now make way for the Tata Aeris. Expected to use the same platform as the Tigor, Tata.Cars is all set to pull the covers off the Aeris, its new subcompact sedan which will replace the Tigor in the lineup. Recent leaked images reveal a completely redesigned exterior and interior, along with several new features over the outgoing Tigor

10:16 AM
Sep 25, 2026

Tata will launch the Aeris subcompact sedan in India. Watch this space as we bring you all the details of it straight from the launch.

Tata Aeris 3
10:40 AM
Sep 25, 2026

Leaked images of Aeris have showcased a complete departure from the Tigor, especially towards the rear.

Tata Aeris 6
11:00 AM
Sep 25, 2026

At the front, it will get a new LED headlight setup, with fog lamps positioned at the corners of the bumper.

Tata Aeris 7
11:14 AM
Sep 25, 2026

The rear gets a major redesign, with new all-LED taillights linked by an LED strip running across the tailgate. The indicators are integrated into the taillights, while it also gets a subtle spoiler on the boot lid. Overall, it appears to borrow the coupe look from the Tata Curvv.

Tata Aeris 8


11:27 AM
Sep 25, 2026

Tata has also revealed the interior in a one of the teasers, showing a subtle beige colour theme. The AC vents, controls, steering wheel and infotainment system get contrasting dark grey and black finishes.

Tata Aeris 1
11:38 AM
Sep 25, 2026

The teaser also confirmed a 10.25-inch infotainment system along with a 360-degree camera. Safety equipment will include a dashcam, while the air conditioning gets physical controls with rotary knobs.

Aeris
11:50 AM
Sep 25, 2026

The centre console gets a new rotary style knob in place of the traditional gear lever. It also houses a wireless smartphone charging pad and USB Type-C ports.

Aeris 1
12:01 PM
Sep 25, 2026

The event starts with putting the Aeris straight on the screeen! Detailed information flowing in the feed shortly.

Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 00 28 PM

12:03 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Here are a few exterior highlights of the all-new Tata Aeris:

Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 02 07 PM

12:05 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Some of the features include a 10.25-inch infotainment scree, 360-degreecamera, dashcam, wireless charging and more.

Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 02 54 PM 1
Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 02 54 PM
12:05 PM
Sep 25, 2026

The Aeris also gets ventilated front seats, which Tata claims is a first in the segment.

Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 03 31 PM
12:08 PM
Sep 25, 2026

As with the Tigor, the Aeris will also get a CNG derivative with a 70 litre twin-cylinder setup loaded in the boot. The CNG will be available with an AMT gearbox option.

Aeris 2

12:18 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Colour options include Pure Grey, Nitro Crimson, Dandeli Drizzle, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Dune Glow.

Aeris 3

12:23 PM
Sep 25, 2026

The Aeris sits on the same X-Alfa platform as the Tiago.

Aeris 4

12:26 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Peak power has gone up for the CNG, as compared to the Tigor CNG.

Aeris 5
12:28 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Some hardware details of the new Aeris

Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 26 32 PM

12:30 PM
Sep 25, 2026

As stated previously, the gear lever has been replaced by a rotary knob, as seen in most the Tata cars.

Whats App Image 2026 09 25 at 12 28 40 PM
12:33 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Here are a few safety features of the Aeris, 6 airbags are standard.

Aeris 6
12:43 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Take a look at some of the features offered on the top-spec Aeris.

Aeris 7
12:56 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Tata.Cars has launched the Aeris subcompact sedan in India at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh.

Aeris 8

1:02 PM
Sep 25, 2026

Variant-wise prices of the Aeris; Bookings open today, deliveries are slated to begin from the first day of Navratri, October 11.

Aeris 9
# Tata Aeris# Tata Aeris Launch# Tata Aeris Live Updates# Blogview# Live Updates# Tata.Cars# Aeris# Aeris subcompact sedan# Blogview# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
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