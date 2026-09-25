Tata Aeris Launch Highlights: Prices, Exterior, Interior, Specifications

The Tata Tigor has been on sale in India for nearly a decade, but its name will now make way for the Tata Aeris. Expected to use the same platform as the Tigor, Tata.Cars is all set to pull the covers off the Aeris, its new subcompact sedan which will replace the Tigor in the lineup. Recent leaked images reveal a completely redesigned exterior and interior, along with several new features over the outgoing Tigor